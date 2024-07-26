Tri-City Falls in Series Opener in Ottawa
July 26, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)
Tri-City ValleyCats News Release
OTTAWA, CANADA - The Tri-City ValleyCats (35-29) were defeated by the Ottawa Titans (36-26) 11-4 on Friday at Ottawa Stadium.
Tri-City got on the board in the second. Oscar Campos singled off Grant Larson. Ian Walters was then hit by a pitch. Ryan Cash singled to place a runner at every square base. Tyson Gingerich reached on an RBI fielder's choice to put the ValleyCats on top, 1-0.
Ottawa responded with four runs in the bottom of the second against Alfredo Ruiz, which included a two-run double from Lamar Briggs.
The Titans extended their lead to 6-1 in the fifth. Jamey Smart walked before Brendan O'Donnell hit a two-run jack.
Tri-City inched back in the sixth. Demias Jimerson doubled, and two batters later Campos went to first on a walk. Walters knocked in Jimerson with a double, and Campos advanced to third. Chris Burgess walked to load the bases. Afterward, Gingerich plated Campos with a single to cut the deficit to 6-3.
Ottawa retaliated in the bottom of the sixth. Michael Fuhrman was plunked by Nick DeCarlo, and proceeded to steal second base. A.J. Wright doubled in a run to provide the Titans with a 7-3 advantage.
Tri-City continued to fight in the seventh. McLain Harris walked Elvis Peralta. Dylan Broderick singled, and Peralta moved to third. Campos drove in Peralta with a single to make it a 7-4 contest.
Ottawa utilized a pair of RBI hit by pitches to help bring in four runs in the bottom of the seventh, and take an 11-4 lead.
Larson (5-4) earned the win. He threw six frames, allowing three runs on seven hits, walking two, and striking out seven.
Ruiz (2-3) received the loss. He tossed 4.2 innings, yielding six runs, five earned on five hits, walking three, and striking out three.
The ValleyCats look to even the series with the Titans on Saturday, July 27 th. First pitch is scheduled for 6 PM.
FINAL | OTTAWA 11 | TRI-CITY 4
W: Grant Larson (5-4)
L: Alfredo Ruiz (2-3)
Time of Game: 3:00
Attendance: 2,725
