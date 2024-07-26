Foster Records 5th-Straight 10+ K Start in No Decision

WASHINGTON, PA - The Washington Wild Things dropped the series opener against the New York Boulders in a 4-3 decision on Firework Friday night at Wild Things Park.

Washington starter Kobe Foster came out hot to open the contest, fanning back-to-back batters to end the first inning. The Wild Things carried over the momentum into the bottom of the frame.

Caleb McNeely reached based on an infield single before Tommy Caufield walked and Wagner Lagrange singled to load the bases. Tyreque Reed hit a hard sac fly to right field to bring McNeely home and net Washington its first run of the game. The Wild Things plated their second run with the help of an error from the Boulders. Andrew Czech grounded into a possible double play, but a throwing error allowed him to reach first on the fielder's choice and score Caufield, making it 2-0 at the end of the first.

Foster punched out one batter apiece in the second and third innings to keep New York scoreless. Brandon McIlwain made an outstanding sliding grab in right field to conclude the top of the third. Isaac Bellony put the Bouders on top in the fourth inning with a three-run blast to right field. It was the 10th homer of the season for the former Baltimore Orioles' farmhand. Foster recorded his fifth strikeout to end the inning and prevent any more damage.

Reed extended his on-base streak to 19 straight games with a leadoff single to left field in the bottom of the fourth. With one out, Jalen Miller singled up the middle to put two runners on base. Both runners were stranded as Washington failed to even the score or take the lead back.

Foster brought his strikeout total to eight with a pair in the fifth inning and one in the sixth to keep his offense within striking distance. It didn't take long as Reed's bat stayed hot, and he tied the game with a solo shot to right field in the bottom of the sixth. For the fifth time this season and consecutively, Foster struck out 10 batters with two more in the seventh.

Another scoreless inning kept the squads even at three runs each. The lefty starter finished his night allowing three runs on five hits with 10 strikeouts to just two walks, good for another quality start.

The Wild Things called on Ryan Munoz from the bullpen in the eighth inning. Munoz retired the side, with a strikeout to boot, to keep the game tied. Washington's offense couldn't capitalize to keep it even headed into the ninth.

New York broke the tie with an RBI double from Chris Kwitzer, who was tagged out at third. Kwitzer's hit scored Bellony who singled earlier in the frame with a hard-hit ball to second. With Czech up to bat, the Wild Things entered the bottom of the ninth down a run. It was not meant to be as the Washington offense failed to put any runners on base to end the game.

The Wild Things and Boulders meet tomorrow night for game two of the series. It is Baseball Fights Cancer night presented by St. Clair Health. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Wild Things Fanny Pack. In addition, it is Moon Township Community Night presented by WCTPA. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m.

