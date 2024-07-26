Boomers Bring Back a Pair Including 2017 MVP

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - It is with great pleasure that the four-time Frontier League champion Schaumburg Boomers announce the return of a pair of players, Antonio Frias and David Harris, to the 2024 roster with 33 games to play.

Harris was named as the Frontier League's Morgan Burkhart Award winner with the Boomers in 2017 as the league's MVP, helping the team win their third Frontier League championship. The outfielder batted .344 with 13 homers and 65 RBIs, becoming a one-man wrecking crew in several contests en route to becoming the first player from the Boomers to earn MVP honors. The .344 average set a single season franchise record while the 13 homers presently sit seventh in franchise history and the 65 RBIs are third. Harris set a then team record by driving home eight runs on June 22, 2017 against Windy City, equaling the Frontier League record with a Schaumburg record by homering three times, recording a team record six hits while racking up 16 total bases. The right-handed hitter equaled the single game team record for runs by scoring five times in the contest, which saw the Boomers set a single game record for runs scored as a team. Harris also recorded a pair of contests with six RBIs.

A veteran, Harris most recently played in the Atlantic League from 2021-23 with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. Harris hit 34 homers over his three years with the Blue Crabs, appearing in 250 games and driving home nearly 200 runs. The Texas native hit .272 in 2021 and .322 in 2022. Originally drafted by the Blue Jays in 2013, Harris has also played in Mexico and Australia since departing the Boomers. Harris also played two years for the New Jersey Jackals when the organization was a member of the Can-Am League.

Frias, a lefty, pitched for the team in 2023, making 20 appearances with six starts. The Panama native finished 3-1 on the mound with a 5.05 ERA, striking out 94 batters in 67.2 innings of work. The 94 strikeouts are the ninth most in single season team history. Frias established a single game franchise record by recording 13 strikeouts in a start against Windy City on August 19, 2023. Frias struck out at least one batter in every inning pitched during the contest and fanned the side in the second. The left-hander made his first start with the team on July 9 and recorded at least five strikeouts in every start, adding another double-digit strikeout performance in his final outing of the year on August 31.

Frias has pitched in five different parts of the world including Nicaragua, Mexico, Panama, Puerto Rico and the United States. Following the 2023 campaign, Frias pitched in the Puerto Rican Winter League, notching a 2.40 ERA in 11 outings and followed that with a start for Team Panama in the Caribbean Series, which was played at loanDept Park, home of the Miami Marlins. Frias was teammates with eight former big leaguers and threw 5.2 innings against Venezuela featuring 16 former big leaguers and managed by Ozzie Guillen. Frias accumulated 22 innings in 13 outings in the Mexican League with Monclova and Campeche.

Frias is scheduled to start in the series opener at 6:35pm tonight at Gateway as the Boomers (33-30) continue a stretch featuring eight-of-nine away from Wintrust Field. The team released Felix Aberouette and Nolan Pender in counter moves to make space for Harris and Frias.

