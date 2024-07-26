Knockouts' Holiday Hopes Fall Short; Drop Christmas in July Game

BROCKTON, MA.- Hemmanuel Rosario went 1 for 3 and a two run home run to give New Jersey a 7-4 victory over New England on Friday night at Campanelli Stadium. The Jackals improved their record to 21-42 while the Knockout dropped to 21-41.

Prior to the game Jerod Edmondson spoke about what kind of adjustments he is looking for from his team this weekend to be successful. "Just play with energy and be who we are. When we play who we are like and play the way we need to play, and the guys are themselves, we usually have a lot of success."

The newest Knockout Michael Quigley spoke about the memories that he had in this ballpark playing with the sister team, the Brockton Rox. "Definitely a lot of good memories from the last time I got to play with some pretty big named kids couple [who just got drafted] like D'Angelo Ortiz who got drafted by the Red Sox. It's a great experience overall with them getting to pitch at Campanelli [Stadium]."

New Jersey's starting pitcher Jalon Tyson-Long showcased an improved performance this season, securing his fourth win and fifth loss. He pitched a total of six innings, allowing five hits, two runs (two earned), walking five, and striking out nine batters. New England's starting pitcher Liam O'Sullivan saw himself drop to a 3-8 record for the season after pitching seven innings. O'Sullivan conceded six hits, three runs (three earned), walked two batters, and managed to strike out four opponents.

Austin White led the first with an infield hit. Two batters later, John Cristino smashed a two-run home run for his 14th of the season to the opposite field in right-center, giving the Knockouts an early 2-0 lead. The home run traveled 404 feet. With two outs in the inning, both Victor Castillo and Jake Boone drew walks, but unfortunately, the inning ended with Brady West grounding out to first.

The Jackals had a chance to respond in the second inning. With one out, Rosario walked, and with two outs, Frank Nigro reached first base on an error by J.R. DiSarcina. However, their opportunity was cut short when Ryan Ford popped out to DiSarcina at short to end the inning.

Luis Atiles led off the third inning with a walk. He advanced to second base on a wild pitch while Tommy Kretzler also walked, putting two runners on base for the Knockouts. Castillo then hit a fly ball to right field, allowing Atiles to move over to third base. The New England team had runners in scoring position, but their opportunity ended when Boone flew out to Rosario to end the inning.

In the first five innings, O'Sullivan only allowed one hit. However, he faced some trouble in the sixth when Trent Taylor got the second hit of the game for the Jackals with a bloop double to right field. With one out, Miguel Gomez delivered a base hit up the middle to narrow the Knockouts' lead to one. Then, Rosario delivered a two-run home run to right field, for his eight home run of the season putting New Jersey in the lead at 3-2. Following this, Fritz Genther singled to left field, and Nigro grounded out to O'Sullivan, ending the inning.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, with one out, Boone walked and Brady West hit a single to right field, putting runners on the corners for the Knockouts. Unfortunately, both Jimenez and DiSarcina struck out, ending the inning and causing New England to miss a chance to tie the score.

Castillo walked and with two outs in the eighth, Jimenez singled, putting New England in a promising position with runners on the corners and the tying run just 90 feet away. However, DiSarcina grounded out to end the inning, and the Knockouts missed their chance to score.

The Jackals extended their lead by adding four more runs in the ninth. It all started when Taylor reached base on a fielder's choice and then successfully stole second base. Robb Paller walked, and suddenly New Jersey had two baserunners on. Gomez then hit a single to left field, bringing home another run. Following this, Rosario walked, loading the bases. A passed ball allowed Paller to score, while Rosario and Gomez both advanced into scoring position. This brought the game to 5-2 in favor of the Jackals. Then, Genther hit a single to left field and advanced to second due to an error by the left fielder, scoring two more runs.

The Knockouts scored two more runs in the ninth when Kretzler hit a two-run single. Despite their efforts, this was the closest New England came to catching up as they ultimately fell to a record of 7-4.

New Jersey's Genther stood out by delivering a stellar three-hit performance, while Gomez also contributed with a multi-hit game. Additionally, four different players from the Jackals recorded a hit during the game. New England's White made a significant impact by recording four hits for the Knockouts, and five different players from the Knockouts also contributed by recording a hit each on the loss.

New England returns to Campanelli Stadium tomorrow night, hosting the Jackals in game two of their weekend series. Tickets for the rest of the weekend can be found at https://tickets.knockoutsbaseball.com/.

