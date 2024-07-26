Allen's Walk-off Blast Completes Bolts' Doubleheader Sweep

July 26, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







CRESTWOOD, IL - Ronnie Allen, Jr.'s walk-off home run completed both a doubleheader and series sweep for the ThunderBolts over the Schaumburg Boomers at Ozinga Field Thursday night.

Game one was a continuation of Tuesday's suspended contest. When the game picked up in the top of the fifth, the Bolts (26-38) had a 4-2 lead and it held the rest of the evening. Caleb Riedel was on the mound for the resumption of play and pitched five shutout innings, allowing only three hits and walking five. He was credited with the win, improving his record to 3-1. Jackson Hickert (4-4) allowed four runs on Tuesday night and was given the loss.

The ThunderBolts scored the first two runs in game two, getting RBI doubles from Emmanuel Sanchez and Joe Johnson.

In the fifth, Schaumburg (33-30) appeared to take control with four runs on four hits and an error, but the ThunderBolts chipped away. In the bottom of the frame, Sanchez hit an RBI single, and in the seventh, they tied the score on a wild pitch.

The game went into extra innings and the Boomers scored their automatic runner to make it 5-4. In the bottom of the inning, Joe Johnson reached on a bunt single and the tying run came home on an error. Allen came up next and hit his first homer of the year to right field to make the final score 7-5. It was Allen's third walk-off hit in seven games played this year.

Tyler LaPorte (3-0) pitched the eighth and got the win. Dylan Stutsman (5-1) took the loss.

The ThunderBolts welcome the Joliet Slammers to town as they continue their eight-game home stand on Superhero Night presented by Trinity Christian College Friday at Ozinga Field. The game will be followed by a fireworks show. Buddie Pindel (5-4, 1.98) starts for the Bolts against Joliet's Brett Sanchez (4-2, 3.66). The broadcast can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.