Boomers Open Big Series with Win in Extras

July 26, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

SAUGET, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers opened a big weekend road series by notching a 4-3 win in 10 innings over the Gateway Grizzlies on Friday night.

Christian Fedko, who saved a potential go-ahead homer by going up and over the wall in right field in the fifth, knocked home the winning run with a two-out RBI single in the top of the 10th. Jake Joyce recorded consecutive strikeouts to leave the tying run at second in the bottom of the inning as the Boomers grabbed the win.

Antonio Frias, signed before the game, pitched five innings in his 2024 debut. Gateway opened a 1-0 lead in the second before Anthony Calarco evened the game with an RBI single in the top of the third. Gateway notched two more in the bottom of the third before the Boomers evened the game in the fourth on an RBI groundout from Brett Milazzo and an RBI triple from Chase Dawson. The pitching staffs for each team took over from there matching zeroes with solid defense.

Hambleton Oliver tossed a scoreless sixth, Cole Stallings worked two blank frames and Joyce finished out the win. The Boomers notched eight hits in the victory. Dawson and Calarco both finished with a pair. Schaumburg also drew four walks in the game. The Boomers broke a four-game slide with the win in a second straight extra-inning affair and seventh overall.

The Boomers (34-30) will continue the series at 6:35pm tomorrow night with LHP Cole Cook (3-3, 3.70) on the mound against RHP Collin Sullivan (6-4, 4.04). Just 15 home dates remain on the 2024 schedule and tickets for all remaining contests this season are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun this summer before it's too late! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

