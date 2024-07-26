Pindel Pitches ThunderBolts to Sixth Straight Win

CRESTWOOD, IL - Buddie Pindel threw seven shutout innings and the ThunderBolts' two first-inning runs stood up in a 2-0 victory over the Joliet Slammers Saturday night, their sixth win in a row.

Pindel's biggest trouble came in the first inning, when Joliet (27-37) loaded the bases on a single, a double and a walk. He got Chris Davis to line out to end the threat and didn't allow another runner to reach third base.

In the bottom of the first, Henry Kusiak was hit by a pitch. Christian Kuzemka walked to put runners at first and second with two outs and Brennen Dorighi picked up the first hit of the night for the ThunderBolts (27-38), a run-scoring single that proved to be all the offense the Bolts needed. Kingston Liniak followed with an RBI base hit to make it 2-0.

Pindel faced base runners in each of the first four innings but he got double plays in back-to-back frames and went on to retire the last ten batters he faced. He ended up allowing only four hits and two walks while striking out six. He improved to 6-4 with the win and lowered his league-leading ERA to 1.81.

Brett Sanchez (4-3) was a tough-luck loser for the second straight week against the Bolts. He pitched seven innings and allowed two runs. Tyler LaPorte pitched a perfect ninth inning for his sixth save.

The ThunderBolts search for their seventh straight win as the series continues on Saturday night. Jacob Newman (0-2, 10.54) is the expected starter for the Bolts against Joliet's Cameron Smith (1-1, 3.42). It's Country Night presented by Lakeshore Beverage at Ozinga Field, featuring a pregame performance from Strawdog Band and a postgame fireworks show. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 CDT and the game broadcast can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.

