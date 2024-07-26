Christmas Arrives Early
July 26, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)
Florence Y'alls News Release
FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (30-34), presented by Towne Properties, earned their fourth win in a row with a 5-3 takedown of the Sussex County Miners (23-40) on Firework Friday, also Christmas in July night.
Right-hander Ty Good made his professional debut going 4.1 IP, allowing five hits, and letting up three earned runs with three walks and four strikeouts. Righty Alex Wagner relieved him with 1.2 IP, 2 H, and 0 ER and was handed the win. Cam Pferrer earned a hold tossing two shutout frames allowing just two hits and striking out five. Kent Klyman shut the door for the save dealing just seven pitches in a one-two-three ninth inning for his third save.
Third baseman Brian Fuentes brought the bats to life with a 3-for-4 game adding in a pair of RBIs and two doubles. Right fielder Hank Zeisler went 2-for-3 with an RBI single and a walk. Second baseman Justin Lavey launched his first home run as a member of the Y'alls. Florence also lucked into a triple from shortstop Ed Johnson off of a pop-up that was simply missed by the Sussex County defense (not an error -- we checked).
Next up is Rockin' Saturday, and it gives the Y'alls an opportunity to clinch their third-straight series win after blowing up Lake Erie's defense in the first weekend out of the All-Star Break and taking three of four against Evansville in the first home series of the second half. First pitch is scheduled for 6:44 p.m. between the Y'alls and the Miners, but a pre-game concert starts before any of the action on the field.
