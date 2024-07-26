Crushers Plagued by Early Homers in Evansville
July 26, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)
Lake Erie Crushers News Release
Evansville, IN - The Lake Erie Crushers (38-26) fell to the Evansville Otters (25-40) by a score of 9-1 on Friday to start a three game series. The Crushers remain 3.5 games behind Washington for first place in the Frontier League West and .5 games ahead of Gateway.
Evansville got out early with a 1st inning homer from CF Gary Mattis off LHP Darrien Ragins.
The Crushers tied things up 1-1 with a sacrifice fly by LF Ronald Washington in the top of the 2nd, but the ball would continue flying for Evansville.
C Dakota Phillips untied the game with a solo homer in the bottom of the 2nd, then SS Pavin Parks launched a three-run jack in the 3rd to put Evansville up 5-1.
Ragins pitched into the bottom of the 6th, but failed to record an out. The Otters cashed in four runs in the frame off RHP Leonardo Rodriguez (two charged to Ragins) and cruised to a comfortable 9-1 win to open the series.
Alberti Chavez (acquired earlier in the week from Florence) logged another hit out of the leadoff spot. He now has a hit in all three games he's played in a Crushers uniform and is 5-for-12 to begin his stint in Lake Erie. Final 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Lake Erie Crushers 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 6 1 Evansville Otters 1 1 3 0 0 4 0 0 X 9 10 0
The West Division is starting to become a little crammed at the top. The Crushers will look to all-star selection, Anthony Escobar, to play stopper and get Lake Erie in the win column on Saturday, July 27th at 7:35pm EST.
