Travs Walk-Off on Wild Pitch

July 3, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

North Little Rock, AR - Victor Labrada raced home on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 10th inning sending the Arkansas Travelers to a 3-2 win over the Frisco RoughRiders on Wednesday night in front of a crowd of 7,053. The game had been tied at two since the second inning. Jimmy Joyce, making his first career relief appearance, worked five scoreless innings giving up only one hit. On the back end, Travis Kuhn and Peyton Alford each worked two shutout frames to keep it tied. The Travs only lead of the night came at the end of the game.

Moments That Mattered

* Frisco had two on the board and the bases loaded with two out in the opening inning when Arkansas went to the bullpen and Kyle Hill won a 14-pitch battle striking out Keyber Rodriguez.

* Frisco had the bases loaded with one out in the top of the 10th but Alford induced a pop out and then got a strikeout to keep the score tied.

Notable Travs Performances

* RHP Jimmy Joyce: 5 IP, H, 3 BB, K

* RHP Travis Kuhn: 2 IP, H, 2 K

* LHP Peyton Alford: Win, 2 IP, 2 H, 2 K

News and Notes

* Arkansas won despite going just 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

* Two of the first three games of the series have gone to extra innings.

* The Travs won via walk-off on July 3 for the second year in a row.

Up Next

The series shifts to Frisco and continues on Thursday night with LHP Reid VanScoter (4-6, 3.64) starting against RHP Nick Krauth (6-3, 4.86). First pitch set for 7:05 pm. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

