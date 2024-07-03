Four-Run Ninth Lifts Cardinals over Naturals

July 3, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGDALE, AR - The Cardinals scored four runs in the top of the 9th inning to come from behind and defeat the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 6-3 on Wednesday night at Arvest Ballpark. With the win Springfield tallied it's 4th straight victory.

Decisions:

W: Matt Svanson (2-3)

L: Anderson Paulino (1-3)

Notables:

The Cardinals' come from behind was their first win when trailing after 8 innings, and are now 1-27 in such occasions.

Jack Ralston fired 2.2 scoreless innings of relief, running his scoreless streak to 9.1 consecutive innings.

Bryan Torres went 1-for-4 to run his on-base streak to 12 games.

Dakota Harris and Aaron McKeithan each had 3 hits.

The Cardinals' 4-run 9th was their 4th inning with 3+ runs over their last 4 games.

Lars Nootbaar went 0-for-3 with 2 BB and an RBI in his 5th game with the Cardinals during his rehab stint.

After dropping 8 straight against the Naturals, the Cardinals have now won 3 straight in the series.

On Deck:

Thursday, July 4: SPR RHP Max Rajcic (2-3, 8.54 ERA) vs LHP Noah Cameron (4-2, 6.54 EFRA)

4th of July Fans-On-Field Patriotic Fireworks Celebration, Postgame Concert Presented by Aaron Sachs & Associates and Thirsty Thursday for fans 21+

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com and MiLB.TV

