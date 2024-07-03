Cardinals Ride Two-Out Magic to 7-3 Win

July 3, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGDALE, AR - Jeremy Rivas had two hits including a home run and the Cardinals scored all 7 of their runs and collected 9 of their 11 hits with two outs as Springfield defeated the NW Arkansas Naturals 7-3 on at Arvest Ballpark on Tuesday night. The Cardinals have won three straight for the first time since a four-game streak from May 30-June 2.

Decisions:

W: Wilfredo Pereira (4-0)

L: Luinder Avila (6-4)

Notables:

The Cardinals improved their league-best road record to 26-14.

Four different Cardinals had 2-hit games: Bryan Torres, Lars Nootbaar, Chandler Redmond and Jeremy Rivas.

Rivas tallied his team-high 20th stolen base of the season, part of a double-steal in the 5th with Redmond taking home.

The Cardinals sent 10 men to the plate and scored 4 run in the top of the 4th inning and scored twice in the 5th. Both rallies began with 2 outs and nobody on.

Starter Cooper Hjerpe came out after the 2nd inning, and right-hander Wilfredo Pereira picked up the slack, allowing just 3 H over 3.0 scoreless innings of relief.

After Torres' RBI double with 2 outs in the 5th, Springfield did not get another base runner; Natruals' relievers retired the final 13 batters they faced.

The Cardinals won despite being outhit 12-11, bringing their record to 8-24 in such occasions.

On Deck:

Wednesday, June 3: SPR LHP Alex Cornwell (4-2, 6.54 ERA) vs RHP William Fleming (2-3, 8.54 ERA)

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com and MiLB.TV

