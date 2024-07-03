Wichita Rallies In The Ninth, Drop Extra Innings Ballgame Against Tulsa

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge rallied late but didn't have enough in a 3-2 loss in 10 innings against the Tulsa Drillers at Riverfront Stadium. The defeat puts the Wind Surge at 2-6 in extra-inning contests this season.

Alex Freeland doubled home Bubba Alleyne from first on a drive that took a bounce off the wall in left field in the top of the third. Freeland scored on a single by the next batter, Taylor Young, who got caught in a rundown after trying to head to second after the throw in from Luke Keaschall got cut off by Jorel Ortega and passed to Ben Ross, who made the tag.

Tanner Schobel cut the lead in half in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI double deep down the left field line near the corner. Carson McCusker scored from second after reaching on a single and moving up an additional 90 feet after an error in left field.

Wichita put runners on base in the following four innings; one got caught stealing in the fifth, another found himself stranded at first to end the sixth, and Tulsa picked off two more in rundowns in the seventh and eighth. A pitch would hit Jeferson Morales in the bottom of the ninth, and he advanced to second on a wild pitch. McCusker then smacked a double down into the left field corner to bring across Morales and tie the game 2-2, pushing the contest to extras.

Alleyne wouldn't waste time in free baseball and singled past a diving Ortega into right field to score Brendon Davis and give the lead back to Tulsa at 3-2. Andrew Cossetti began the bottom of the tenth as the extra runner on second and reached third on a balk before the next three batters were retired on a pair of strikeouts and a flyout to center to end the game.

Ricardo Velez took the loss in his first Double-A appearance with the Wind Surge after being brought up from High-A Cedar Rapids earlier in the day. He gave up an unearned run on a hit while striking out one after coming on in the 10th inning.

The Wind Surge head to ONEOK Field in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for the rest of their series against the Tulsa Drillers, starting tomorrow, Thursday, July 4, with a 7:00 PM first pitch. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM, windsurge.com, or watch them online at MiLB.TV and Bally Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com.

