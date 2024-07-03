Danny Wirchansky Takes Home TL Pitcher of the Month

July 3, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Arkansas Travelers pitcher Danny Wirchansky has been selected as the Texas League Pitcher of the Month for June by Minor League Baseball. The lefty went 2-0 with a 0.64 ERA in five starts. Over 28.1 innings, he struck out 16, walked four and allowed just a .134 batting average. He did not surrender an earned run in four of his five starts in the month while leading the TL in ERA and WHIP (0.60).

For the season, Wirchansky has a 4-3 record and a 2.91 ERA. He has pitched 65 innings over 14 games (12 starts) registering 49 strikeouts against 22 walks and a .220 OBA. The just turned 27-year old was signed by Seattle as a minor league free agent this past off-season after pitching the previous three summers in independent baseball.

He is the second Traveler to win a Texas League monthly award in 2024 joining Logan Evans who won in May. Catcher Harry Ford and Infielder Hogan Windish have previously been honored with TL Player of the Week awards as well.

Additionally, left-hander Brandyn Garcia, recently promoted to Arkansas, was named Northwest League Pitcher of the Month for June and former Traveler right-hander Emerson Hancock was the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Month.

