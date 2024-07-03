Brooks Lee Called up to Twins, Becomes 30th Wind Surge Alum to Reach MLB

WICHITA, Kan.-Not even an entire week after 2023 Wind Surge pitcher David Festa made his MLB debut against the Arizona Diamondbacks, 2022-23 Wichita infielder Brooks Lee has been called up to the Minnesota Twins, becoming the 30th former Wind Surge player to reach the big leagues. He'll be playing the hot corner at third and batting eighth in the Twins lineup tonight at 7:10 PM against the Detroit Tigers at Target Field.

The eighth overall pick of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Cal Poly skyrocketed through the lower level of the Twins system after his selection and played in the final two games of Wichita's 2022 regular season, including a 3-for-5 night in the season finale on the road versus the Midland RockHounds. Lee stayed at the Double-A level for the better part of last season, slashing .292/.365/.476 with 11 home runs and 61 RBIs across 87 games before moving up to Triple-A St. Paul in August. He was later named a 2023 Twins MiLB.com Organizational All-Star for his seasonal efforts on the diamond.

Lee was on the injured list ahead of Opening Day 2024 with St. Paul and hit .329 with seven home runs and 21 RBIs in 20 games since joining the Saints last month after rehab stints in the Florida Complex League and with the Single-A Fort Myers Mighty Mussels. He was also recently announced as a participant in the upcoming 2024 MLB All-Star Futures Game on July 16, 2024, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, as the lone representative across the Twins system for the American League squad. Lee becomes the 30th Wind Surge alum to reach MLB in team history and fourth in 2024, alongside Jair Camargo (Minnesota Twins, April 16, 2024), David Bañuelos (Baltimore Orioles, April 22, 2024), and David Festa (Minnesota Twins, June 27, 2024).

