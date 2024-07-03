Two-Run First Not Enough, Riders Lose 3-2 on Tenth Inning Walk-off

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas - The Frisco RoughRiders were defeated by the Arkansas Travelers 3-2 on Wednesday evening from Dickey-Stephens Park.

Frisco (5-4, 49-29) started the scoring against Arkansas (6-3, 42-35) when Alejandro Osuna and Liam Hicks scored on an RBI double by Cody Freeman, giving the Riders a 2-0 lead in the top of the first.

Arkansas cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI double by the Mariners top prospect, Cole Young.

Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the second, Ben Anderson induced a 4-6-3 double play but the Travelers tied the game at 2-2 as Victor Labrada crossed the plate.

Anderson exited after 5.0 innings, allowing two runs on six hits and no walks with six punchouts.

Andy Rodriguez worked a pair of one-hit, scoreless innings with three strikeouts to keep the game knotted at two. Seth Clark entered the game, working a scoreless eighth inning.

In the bottom of the ninth, Harry Ford opened the frame with a double and advanced on an errant pickoff attempt by Clark. With the winning run standing 90-feet away, the left-hander picked up back-to-back strikeouts before inducing a groundout to second to end the threat, sending the game to extra innings.

The Riders loaded the bases in the top of the tenth inning with one out, but were unable to score against Peyton Alford (3-1).

Steven Jennings (6-1) entered for the bottom of the tenth, inheriting Labrada as the runner at second base. A sacrifice bunt pushed the winning run to third and

Offensively, the Riders were paced by Osuna's three-hit night. Kellen Strahm also snagged a pair of hits in the loss.

The RoughRiders return to Frisco to continue their six-game home-and-home split series against the Arkansas Travelers (Seattle Mariners) at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday, July 4th. RHP Nick Krauth (6-3, 4.86) will take the mound for the Riders against LHP Reid VanScoter (4-6, 3.64) for the Travelers.

