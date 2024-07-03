Sod Poodles Drop Final Home Game Ahead of Road Trip

July 3, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, Texas - The Sod Poodles ended their quick three-game home stand with a 4-1 loss to the Midland RockHounds on Wednesday night. Dylan File gave the Sod Poodles six strong innings but Domingo Robles was even better for Midland. Amarillo was held to just two hits and a run by the lefthander.

File started the night with an immaculate inning in the top of the first in front of a franchise-record 7,704 fans. The second inning was a bit tougher for File. Midland got the first run of the night with a leadoff homer from Brennan Milone before stringing together three more hits to take a 2-0 lead in the inning.

Tim Tawa led off the game drawing a walk off Robles and then broke up the string of nine straight Sod Poodles retired when he singled in the bottom of the fourth for Amarillo's first hit of the night. The next three behind him were all retired as Amarillo struggled to get momentum moving in their direction. File allowed a baserunner in the third and fourth innings and then retired the RockHounds in order in his fifth inning of work to keep the deficit at just two.

Midland tacked on their final two runs of the night in the sixth. Junior Perez dropped down a bunt single and scored on Jordan Groshans' RBI triple right behind him. Groshans would score the next at-bat as Midland pieced together three straight hits off File. Shane McGuire was hosed at third base to end the inning after testing Kristian Robinson's arm on a single into right field.

Wilderd Patiño ended the shutout bid with an opposite-field home run in the home half of the sixth. His solo shot would be the final hit of the game for Amarillo. Robles ended his outing after seven innings with seven strikeouts and a walk issued. Shohei Tomioka and Danis Correa pitched the final two innings. Tomioka surrendered the only other baserunner with a walk to Robinson with one out in the eighth.

The trio of Jhosmer Alvarez, Kyle Amendt, and Mitchell Stumpo held the RockHounds hitless over the final three innings and worked around walks from Amendt and Stumpo.

Amarillo and Midland will now head to Momentum Bank Ballpark for the final three games of the current series. After the three games in Midland, Amarillo will head to San Antonio to start a six-game series - the final one before the Texas League All-Star Break. The Sod Poodles will return home for the start of a nine-game homestand post-All-Star break and host the Springfield Cardinals on Friday, July 19th.

NOTES:

FILE IT AWAY: Dylan File turned in the first-ever immaculate inning for Amarillo on the bump. The right-hander wasted no time doing it, striking out each of the first three batters he faced on just nine pitches. After suffering the loss despite a near-quality start, File falls to 0-3 on the season against Midland in his four appearances. He was a run away from turning in his third straight quality start.

PUT A LITTLE TIÑO IN IT: Wilderd Patiño hit his fourth home run of the season and first since May 26th on the road in Northwest Arkansas. His sixth-inning solo homer was his first at home this year, having hit his previous three all on the road. Two of his four home runs for the year have now come off Midland pitching.

HOT DAYS, COLD BATS: Over the last two games, Amarillo has managed just five hits in 18 innings of play. Coming out of the rain delay on Tuesday, Amarillo has just two hits in their last 43 at-bats. The final 15 were retired in a row beginning in the bottom of the fifth Tuesday night. Wednesday's two-hit game matches the season-low for hits in a game by the Sod Poodles and gives them 20 games where they have been held to five or fewer hits.

OIL PAN CUPDATE: Amarillo now trails the RockHounds 4-11 in the season-long series for the Oil Pan Cup. Wednesday was the sixth-straight loss to the RockHounds this year dating back to May 3rd. Amarillo will now need to win eight of the final nine games if they hope to keep the Oil Pan Cup in Amarillo for another off-season.

Cory Hilborne Director of Media Relations & Baseball Operations 2019 & 2023 Texas League Champion Amarillo Sod Poodles Baseball P: 806-803-9614 E: coryh@sodpoodles.com A: 715 S. Buchanan Street, Amarillo, TX 79101 www.sodpoodles.com FOLLOW US!

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from July 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.