Missions Keep CC at Bay

July 3, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI - San Antonio stymied the Hooks for a third straight night, dispatching Corpus Christi, 7-3, before a July 3rd crowd of 6,578 fans at Whataburger Field.

Jose Fleury, activated from the injured list on Wednesday, pitched well in a shortened start for the Hooks. Making his first Texas League appearance since May 1, Fleury permitted one earned run on two hits and one walk while striking out two in three innings.

Zach Reks knocked in two with a home run to right field as part of a three-run fourth, helping SA to a 5-1 edge it would not relinquish.

Cole McDonald blanked the Missions over 2 1/3 innings out of the Corpus Christi bullpen, with Kasey Ford recording the final four outs in scoreless fashion.

Offensively for the Hooks, Zach Cole doubled and scored in the second. Tommy Sacco Jr. cashed in the second run with a two-out RBI single in the sixth.

Corpus Christi's third marker came in the seventh on consecutive singles by Jordan Brewer, Miguel Palma, and Jeremy Arocho.

