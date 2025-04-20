Midland Takes Twin Bill with Walk-off

MIDLAND - Carter Aldrete's two-run walk-off home run sealed a doubleheader sweep for the RockHounds, who won by scores of 6-0 and 3-1 Saturday at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

Down 1-0 with two outs remaining in the nightcap, the Hooks netted a Ryan Wrobleski single to start a rally in the seventh. Anthony Sherwin drew a walk, prompting pinch runner Ryan Johnson to enter for Wrobleski at second base. Luis Encarnacion then launched a long fly ball to centerfield, pushing Junior Perez to make a lunging grab on the warning track 400 feet from home plate. With his tag-up verified by appeal, Johnson sprinted home from second to tie the game on a sac fly.

Tyler Guilfoil, who blanked Midland in the sixth, lost Henry Bolte to a lead-off walk in the seventh. Guilfoil responded with a strikeout but Aldrete followed and, backed by a stiff crosswind, sent a 1-2 pitch over the short porch in right field to end the game.

Alejandro Torres turned in a sturdy spot start in place of Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr., who was scratched from his rehab appearance due to illness.

In his first pro start, Torres struck out five against two singles over a career-best three innings, throwing 25 of 34 pitches for strikes.

The Hounds managed a two-out run in the second to back Mitch Myers who faced the minimum in four innings of work. Myers' lone blemish was a game-opening single by Zach Cole.

Corpus Christi right-hander Alimber Santa dispatched all six batters he faced in the fourth and fifth.

In the opener, Jackson Nezuh pitched scoreless ball in the first two frames, but Midland posted two-spots in the third and fourth with single runs in the fifth and sixth.

Patrick Halligan countered a walk with a strikeout and recorded the final two outs of the fifth, leaving an inherited Hound on base.

Halligan has not permitted a run in three appearances, totaling five punchouts in 2 2/3 innings, since being acquired via trade from Atlanta.

Alex Santos II made his season debut, striking out two while facing five hitters in the sixth. Midland mustered a marker via two singles and a stolen base.

Along with six walks, RockHounds lefty Will Johnston and Shohei Tomioka teamed to permit two hits, a Sherwin single and Luis Castro double.

Wrobleski reached base with a pair of free passes.

