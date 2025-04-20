Soddies Outpaced by Frisco in Series Finale

FRISCO, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles (4-11) fell to the Frisco RoughRiders (10-5), 8-6, on Sunday afternoon at Riders Field. In the highest scoring game of the series, the Sod Poodles lose the back-and-forth battle to Frisco, falling four games to two in the series.

Getting the action started from pitch number one this afternoon was Kristian Robinson as he checked in with a triple to open play. He would score on a Tommy Troy blooper to give Amarillo the early lead.

Frisco would respond quickly, posting a three-run frame that was kickstarted by a Josh Hatcher double to even the score. A wild pitch and an RBI groundout would plate the other RoughRider runs, giving the home team a two-run advantage by the end of the first.

A third inning solo home run from Abimelec Ortiz extended the Frisco lead. Luis Mieses would collect an RBI single in the following frame to put the RoughRiders up by four.

Robinson would drive in a run in the fifth with a sacrifice fly to cut into the deficit, but the RoughRiders responded by scoring a run for the third straight inning to go up 6-2 on the Sod Poodles.

Caleb Roberts and the Amarillo squad continued to fight back, as the left fielder singled to bring in Gavin Conticello in the sixth. Sebastian Walcott and Hatcher made it four consecutive innings with a run scored for Frisco as they both smacked RBI hits in the home half of the frame.

With the Sod Poodles down five going into the seventh, Conticello stepped up to the plate with two runners aboard. On a 3-2 pitch with two away, the lefty pulled one down the right field line, losing it over the wall beyond the lazy river to bring the score to 8-6 with Amarillo trailing by a pair.

The back-and-forth scoring would halt after Conticello's long ball. Both bullpens held strong through the end, tabbing the Sod Poodles with the loss in the series finale at Frisco.

The Sod Poodles return to HODGETOWN on Tuesday night as they take on the visiting San Antonio Missions. Neither side has announced a probable starter.

POSTGAME NOTES

TRIPLE DECKER: Of the Sod Poodles' nine hits this afternoon, two went for triples...marks the second time this season Amarillo has collected multiple three-baggers in a game, doing so most recently on April 12 in their 15-3 win over Springfield...the Sod Poodles accomplished this feat twice last season (July 11, August 23).

SPIDER-ANDY: Checking in with a three-hit game this afternoon was Andy Weber who went 3-for-4 at the dish with two runs scored and a double...his first three-hit game and his fourth multi-hit effort overall this season.

MELLOW CELLO: Blasting a three-run home run in the seventh inning today was Gavin Conticello ...went 2-for-5 with two runs scored and a triple to go along with the homer...his seven total bases are the most tallied by any Sod Poodles hitter this season...of Amarillo's 12 homers this season, three have come on the road with Conticello responsible for two of them (Cerda, 4/17).

