Hot Bats Propel Frisco to 8-6 Win over Amarillo

April 20, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders out-slugged the Amarillo Sod Poodles 8-6 on Sunday evening from Riders Field, securing their third-straight series victory.

Amarillo (4-11) drew first blood in the top of the first inning when Tommy Troy clipped an RBI single in the top of the first.

Frisco (10-5) countered with a three-run bottom of the first. Josh Hatcher hit an RBI double, Sebastian Walcott scored on a wild pitch and Cam Cauley rolled an RBI groundout to take a 3-1 lead.

In the bottom of the third, Abimelec Ortiz walloped a solo home run for his second long ball of the series. Then, Luis Mieses ripped an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth to give the Riders a 5-1 lead.

In the top of the sixth, Amarillo's Kristian Robinson hit a sacrifice fly to cut the Frisco lead to 5-2. Cooper Johnson then lofted an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth, extending the Riders lead to 6-2.

After an RBI single by Amarillo's Caleb Roberts in the top of the sixth, the Riders tallied two runs in the bottom half of the inning. Walcott pummeled an RBI double and Hatcher delivered an RBI single to up Frisco's lead 8-3.

Then, the Sod Poodles answered in the top of the seventh when Gavin Conticello yanked a three-run home run, cutting the Frisco lead to 8-6.

RoughRiders relievers Gavin Collyer and Robby Ahlstrom blanked Amarillo over the final two innings. Collyer spun 1.2 scoreless frames while Ahlstrom recorded the final out of the game to record his team-high fourth save.

Riders starter Trey Supak (2-0) earned the win, allowing two runs across five innings while whiffing four and walking none. Sod Poodles starter Jose Cabrera (0-0) suffered the loss, allowing six runs on eight hits across 4.2 innings.

Notes to Know:

-Supak now ranks third in the Texas League with a 0.73 WHIP, sixth with a 1.80 ERA and seventh with a .196 batting average against.

-Johnson has thrown out seven of eight runners behind the plate. His 12.5% stolen base rate is the lowest among Minor League catchers.

-Walcott (No. 16 overall prospect by MLB Pipeline) extended his hit streak to eight games.

Next, the Riders travel to take on the Corpus Christi Hooks (Astros affiliate) for six games starting Tuesday, April 22nd at 6:35 p.m.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit or call 972.731.9200.

