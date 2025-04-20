Emshoff Single, Wilson Walk, Cags Slam Lift Nats to 6-0 Win in 12 Innings Saturday

April 20, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS -- It took 12 innings to decide, but thanks to Kale Emshoff's infield single the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (7-7) snapped a three-game skid with a 6-0 win over the San Antonio Missions (9-5) at Nelson Wolff Stadium in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday. The two teams complete their series on Sunday with a 1:05 PM CT first pitch.

A night after the Missions walked off the Nats in the 10th, the two teams were back in familiar territory with one another. Henry Williams threw 5.0 shutout innings in a start with Anderson Paulino, Ben Sears, and Nataneal Garabitos all following suit to get the Naturals to the 12th.

Jack Pineda started the 12th on second base and went to third when Brett Squires struck out but reached when he struck out but ran to first on a wild pitch. With runners at the corners, Emshoff grounded a ball to shallow left that allowed Pineda to scramble home and give the Naturals a 1-0 lead.

Later in the inning with the bases loaded, Peyton Wilson worked a walk to extend the lead to 2-0. The Missions changed pitchers with the bases loaded and, with two outs, Jac Caglianone roped a ball into the video board in right field. Cags' fourth homer of the year was a grand slam and extended the Naturals' advantage to 6-0.

Garabitos and Chazz Martinez finished off the game in the bottom of the 12th to secure the Naturals' second win and shutout of the week.

The two teams wrap up their series Sunday with a 1:05 PM CT first pitch. Fans can catch all the action with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, and the radio call on the MiLB app or www.nwanaturals.com.

