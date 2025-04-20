Naturals Earn Series Split with Sunday Win in San Antonio

April 20, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals pounced on the San Antonio Missions with 12 runs on 14 hits to earn a series split in the Alamo City. Peyton Wilson drove in three runs with four hits, including two triples, and Ryan Ramsey followed up his inclusion in Tuesday's no hitter with five more solid innings on the way to a 12-7 victory.

The Naturals jumped on Missions starter Victor Lizarraga quickly, as Wilson tripled to lead off the game and scored on a Jac Caglianone sacrifice fly. Lizarraga kept it 1-0 into the third, but that's when Gavin Cross smashed a two-RBI double ahead of a Jordan Groshans run-scoring single to make it 4-0 Naturals.

Carter Jensen left the yard in the fourth with a two-run homer, and Lizarraga left the game with those six runs allowed. When Carter Loewen entered the game, Wilson and the Naturals were far from done. Wilson roped his second triple of the game, this time clearing the bases to bring home three teammates and give the Naturals a 9-0 advantage.

The Missions got on the board in the fifth when Francisco Acuña lifted his first big fly of the season, but Northwest Arkansas kept pouring it on. A wild pitch got the Naturals into double figures and then Jordan Groshans recorded his fourth hit of the game, a two-run single that made it 12-2 in the eighth.

Devin Ortiz provided three hits for San Antonio, including an RBI single in the eighth. The Missions added four in the ninth including three on a double from Romero Sanabria, but it wasn't enough to climb all the way back.

UP NEXT:

The Missions head to the Texas Panhandle to face the Amarillo Sod Poodles after an off day on Monday. First pitch for game one is at 7:05 p.m. Starters for both teams have yet to be announced. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.