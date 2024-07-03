Missions Dash Past Hooks, Sweep First Half of Home-And-Home Series

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Six stolen bases for the Missions, including three from Ray-Patrick Didder, jolted San Antonio to a 7-3 victory over the Hooks. The win secures a sweep for the Missions in the Corpus Christi leg of these six games between the Texas League South rivals.

Victor Lizarraga took the mound for the Missions and tossed three innings in which he allowed only an unearned run. Lizarraga then exited in favor of Miguel Cienfuegos, who made his San Antonio debut. His five innings proved to be huge out of the bullpen, holding the Hooks to just two tallies. This allowed the offense to run wild, with a Zach Reks home run as the exclamation point.

The Hooks jumped ahead in the second inning on a throwing error from Connor Hollis that scored Zach Cole. San Antonio wasted little time turning the tables.

Juan Zabala, on his 25th birthday, started the third with a bunt single for the second straight night. This sparked a two-run rally. Zabala scored on a wild pitch to tie the game ahead of a Cole Cummings sacrifice fly that gave the Missions a 2-1 lead.

In the fourth, Robert Perez Jr. added a sacrifice fly before Reks pummeled a two-run homer to right field, just wide of the Whataburger Field pool. After the long ball, San Antonio led 5-1.

Perez Jr. singled home another run in the fifth, setting up runners at the corners. That's when Perez Jr. stole second and Didder stole home, a frantic sequence that by the end of it saw the Missions up 7-1.

The Hooks threatened by plating one in the sixth and one in the seventh thanks to singles from Tommy Sacco Jr. and Jeremy Arocho respectively. However, Cienfuegos and Yovanny Cruz combined to hold Corpus down and seal a 7-3 win for San Antonio.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 7-3

With the win, San Antonio improves to 7-2, 38-39 on the season

Victor Lizarraga (Missions starter): 3 IP, 2 H, UER, 2 BB, 3 K

Jose Fleury (Hooks starter): 3 IP, 2 H, 2 R (1ER), BB, 2 K

Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#2 Padres prospect, #47 MLB): DNP

Austin Krob (#9 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Thursday, July 4th

Victor Lizarraga (#10 Padres prospect): 3 IP, 2 H, UER, 2 BB, 3 K

Brandon Valenzuela (#11 Padres prospect): DNP

Marcos Castañon (#13 Padres prospect): DNP

Jacob Melton (#1 Astros prospect, #69 MLB): 0-4, 3 K

Brice Matthews (#3 Astros prospect): 0-3, R, 2 K

Zach Dezenzo (#4 Astros prospect): 0-3, BB

Zach Cole (#6 Astros prospect): 1-4, R

Jose Fleury (#8 Astros prospect): 3 IP, 2 H, 2 R (1ER), BB, 2 K

Kenedy Corona (#11 Astros prospect): 0-4

Colin Barber (#19 Astros prospect): DNP

Miguel Ullola (#20 Astros prospect): Scheduled to pitch Saturday, July 6th

Miguel Palma (#24 Astros prospect): 2-4, K

Alimber Santa (#25 Astros prospect): DNP

The San Antonio Missions will begin a three-game homestand with the Corpus Christi Hooks on Thursday, July 4th. Left-hander Austin Krob (2-5, 5.34) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. It is rumored that right-hander Luis Garcia will make a rehab start for the Hooks on Thursday. Thursday's first pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m. from Whataburger Field.

