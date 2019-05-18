Travs Go Ten Again for Win in Tulsa

May 18, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release





Tulsa, OK-For the second straight night it took 10 innings but once again the Arkansas Travelers defeated the Tulsa Drillers, this time by a 2-1 final score. With the win, the Travs now lead the Drillers by 4.5 games in the first half division race. Darren McCaughan delivered a strong start of seven innings and just one run (on a solo homer) setting the tone for the night on the mound. Dan Altavilla (IP) and Darin Gillies (2 IP) took the baton from there out of the bullpen. Arkansas struggled to capitalize early against Tulsa starter J.D. Martin other than a single tally in the second inning. The Travs finished the night 2-13 with runners in scoring position but Tulsa went 0-7.

Moments That Mattered

Logan Taylor drove home a run in the second inning with a clean single to left field to put the Travs on top.

Evan White knocked in the game-winning run with a one out single in the top of the 10th.

Tulsa left either the tying or potential go-ahead run in scoring position in the fifth, ninth and 10th innings. Darin Gillies retired three straight with the automatic runner at second to end the game.

Notable Travs Performances

LF Aaron Knapp: 2-4, run, 2B

RHP Darren McCaughan: 7 IP, 3 H, R, BB, 6 K, HR

RHP Darin Gillies: Win, 2 IP, H, BB

News and Notes

Arkansas is now 5-1 in extra inning games this season, 5-0 against the Drillers and 3-0 in Tulsa.

McCaughan's seven innings pitched matched his longest outing of the season.

The Mariners announced the promotion left-hander Anthony Misiewicz to Triple-A Tacoma. RHP Penn Murfee has joined the Travs staff in his place and will work out of the bullpen.

Up Next

Arkansas goes for a series win on Sunday in Tulsa with right-hander Nabil Crismatt (1-2, 3.27) on the hill against a yet to be announced starter for the Drillers. First pitch is set for 1:05 and the game will be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.