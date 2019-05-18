Travelers Edge Drillers in 10 Innings

May 18, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release





TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Drillers and Arkansas Travelers battled for ten innings Friday night before a sellout crowd at ONEOK Field. The tightly contested matchup between the first and second place teams in the Texas League North Division was finally decided when the Travelers pushed across a run in the top of the tenth, and the Drillers could not answer in the bottom of the inning. The 5-4 victory for the Travs increased their division lead to 3.5 game over Tulsa.

The scoring started early. Arkansas jumped in front with a run in the top of the first inning against Tulsa starting pitcher Logan Bawcom.

The Drillers followed with two runs of their own in the bottom half of the first. Gavin Lux lined the first pitch of the inning off the leg of Arkansas starter Anthony Misiewicz for a base hit. With two outs, Cody Thomas lined a drive to deep center field. Centerfielder Dom Thompson-Williams overran the drive as a strong south wind held the ball up. It resulted in a triple for Thomas, as Lux came home with the tying run. Keibert Ruiz put Tulsa in front when he lined a single into center field.

Arkansas went in front with a pair of runs in the fourth. A hit batsman and a walk set the stage for consecutive run-scoring singles from Joe DeCarlo and Jordan Cowan that gave the Travelers a 3-2 lead.

The margin increased to two runs when Thompson-Williams tripled off the glove of left fielder Carlos Rincon to lead off the fifth. Kyle Lewis plated him on the next pitch with a sacrifice fly.

The Drillers pulled back even with another two-run inning in the bottom of the sixth. Thomas and Ruiz opened the sixth with consecutive singles. They were still at first and second with two outs, when Angelo Mora plated them both with a double into the left field corner, tying the game at 4-4 and setting the stage for extra innings.

WHAT YOU MISSED

*The Drillers missed a chance to tie or win the game in the bottom of the tenth. Jared Walker led off with an infield single, putting runners at first and second. A sacrifice bunt attempt resulted in an easy out as the placed runner was retired at third. Mora struck out and Zach McKinstry fouled out, as Travs third baseman Logan Taylor stretched into the first row of seats to record the game's final out.

*After being struck by Lux's liner in the first inning, Misiewicz remained in the game but left after only two innings, his shortest stint of the season.

*The first-inning triple by Thomas extended his hitting streak to nine straight games. He is now within one game of matching Logan Landon's season-high 10-game streak for the Drillers.

*Ruiz had an impressive streak snapped. The Tulsa catcher had reached base safely in seven straight plate appearances before the Travelers retired him for the first time in the series when he grounded out in the eighth inning.

*Michael Boyle and Marshall Kasowski were both impressive out of the Tulsa bullpen. The two relievers combined for 3.1 scoreless innings with seven of the ten outs thye recorded coming via strikeouts.

*The sellout was the 7th this season in just 17 openings at ONEOK Field. Last year, the Drillers had just six sellouts for the entire season.

UP NEXT: Arkansas at Tulsa, Saturday, May 18, 7:05 PM at ONEOK Field in Tulsa, OK. RHP Darren McCaughan (2-3, 4.19 ERA) vs. RHP J.D. Martin (1-3, 6.98 ERA).

Texas League Stories from May 18, 2019

