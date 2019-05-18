Hooks Strike Early Saturday Night

MIDLAND - Seth Beer and Chas McCormick belted home runs while Carson LaRue fired five innings of one-run ball Saturday night as the Hooks bested the RockHounds, 9-6, before 6,038 fans at Security Bank Ballpark.

Corpus Christi (21-20) has won seven of its last 10 games.

After being set down 1-2-3 in the opening frame by Matt Milburn (1-3), the Hooks scored three runs in the second on singles by Beer, Granden Goetzman, Ronnie Dawson, and Chuckie Robinson.

Beer, who debuted with the Hooks Friday night, clubbed a two-run home run to straightaway center field in the third for his first Double-A dinger. His 10th clout of the season made it 5-1 Corpus Christi.

With two away in the fourth, Josh Rojas cracked a triple off the wall in right-center and was promptly plated thanks to a single up the middle by Osvaldo Duarte. McCormick made it 9-1 in the fifth with a three-run shot to left field, scoring Beer and Dawson, who notched two doubles on the day.

Beer finished his night by going 3-for-4 with three runs scored and a walk.

LaRue (1-1) picked up his first Double-A win by scattering three hits and one walk over five innings of work. He threw 35 of 55 pitches for strikes. After surrendering a lead-off double in the first, LaRue faced just two over the minimum the rest of the way, thanks in part to a pair of double plays.

The Hounds (20-21) made it a three-run game after scoring five times in the seventh and eighth against Brandon Bailey.

Lefty Kit Scheetz, celebrating his 25th birthday, struck out the side in the ninth for his third save. Scheetz, who is tied for the Texas League lead with 16 appearances, has pitched shutout ball in 11 of his last 13 outings.

Corpus Christi shoots for a series win Sunday afternoon with J.B. Bukauskas on the mound. Midland will go with James Naile. First pitch 2 p.m.

