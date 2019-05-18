Naturals Even Series with Friday Win

SPRINGDALE, Ar. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals (17-23) bounced back with a 9-3 win against the Springfield Cardinals (18-23) on Friday night at Arvest Ballpark.

DECISIONS:

W: RHP Ofreidy Gomez (2-3)

L: RHP Williams Perez (4-2)

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:

-The Cardinals dealt the first blow in the top of the first with a solo blast from CF Dylan Carlson and an RBI single from DH Conner Capel, opening a 2-0 lead.

-The Naturals tied it in the bottom of the third on a run-scoring error and an RBI sac fly from 2B Gabriel Cancel.

-Northwest Arkansas rattled off seven runs to open a 9-2 lead in the bottom of the fourth, fueled by back-to-back two-run doubles from RF Nick Heath and CF Khalil Lee, before RBI singles from Cancel and DH Anderson Miller.

-2B Irving Lopez collected a late RBI with a base hit that scored SS Alberto Triunfel in the top of the eighth, shaving the Naturals lead to the eventual final of 9-3.

NOTABLES:

-CF Dylan Carlson has gone 4x9 with two home runs, a triple, a double, five RBIs and three runs through the first two games of the series.

-RHP Junior Fernandez (2.2 IP) and LHP Jacob Patterson (2.0 IP) combined to toss 4.2 scoreless relief innings.

WHAT'S ON DECK:

The Cardinals continue the series in Northwest Arkansas on Saturday at 6:05pm. Catch all the action live on Jock 98.7FM and SpringfieldCardinals.com, and tune in 15 minutes early for the Harbell's Grill and Sports Bar Pregame Show.

Springfield returns home on Monday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m. for Game 1 of a three-game series against the Tulsa Drillers. Don't miss the next Great Southern Bank $1 Dog Day with hot dogs for just a buck on Tuesday, May 21 at 6:30pm, before the quick series wraps up with an 11:10am First Pitch on Wednesday, May 22.

Check out all the upcoming fun and get your tickets today at www.SpringfieldCardinals.com.

