Cordero Stays Hot in 9-5 Defeat
May 18, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Andretty Cordero kept surging at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a home run Saturday in a 9-5 loss to Amarillo.
SYNOPSIS
* Cordero recorded hits in each of his first three at-bats, including a solo homer to leadoff the fourth.
* Charles Leblanc homered for the first time in 2019, crushing a two-run jack in the sixth.
NOTABLE RIDERS PERFORMERS
* Andretty Cordero: 3-for-4, HR, RBI, 2 R
* Charles Leblanc: 1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI
NEWS AND NOTES
* Between Friday's game and the start of Saturday, Cordero recorded hits in seven consecutive at-bats.
WHAT'S NEXT
Riders vs. Amarillo, Sunday, 4:05 pm
RHP Jonathan Hernandez (2-2, 6.61) vs. RHP Jesse Scholtens (1-1, 6.00)
Video: MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app
