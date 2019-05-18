Cordero Stays Hot in 9-5 Defeat

FRISCO, Texas - Andretty Cordero kept surging at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a home run Saturday in a 9-5 loss to Amarillo.

SYNOPSIS

* Cordero recorded hits in each of his first three at-bats, including a solo homer to leadoff the fourth.

* Charles Leblanc homered for the first time in 2019, crushing a two-run jack in the sixth.

NOTABLE RIDERS PERFORMERS

* Andretty Cordero: 3-for-4, HR, RBI, 2 R

* Charles Leblanc: 1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI

NEWS AND NOTES

* Between Friday's game and the start of Saturday, Cordero recorded hits in seven consecutive at-bats.

WHAT'S NEXT

Riders vs. Amarillo, Sunday, 4:05 pm

RHP Jonathan Hernandez (2-2, 6.61) vs. RHP Jesse Scholtens (1-1, 6.00)

Video: MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app

