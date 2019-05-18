Cardinals Partner with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield on Food Drive

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Springfield Cardinals are excited to partner with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield to hold a food drive running today through the Tuesday, May 28 home game at Hammons Field.

All fans that donate a non-perishable food item may purchase a discounted $1 ticket to the Springfield Cardinals home game taking place on Tuesday, May 28.

The food drive will benefit the Ozarks Food Harvest, which is the Feeding America food bank for southwest Missouri, serving 270 hunger-relief organizations across 28 Ozarks counties. The Food Bank reaches nearly 30,000 individuals weekly and distributes more than 17 million meals annually. The following list of items are currently most needed:

Tuna or other canned meat

Peanut butter

Beans, soups or stews

Boxed meals, rice and pasta

Canned fruit and vegetables

Cereal

Tuesday, May 28 is also a Great Southern Bank $1 Dog Day, meaning fans that participate in the drive have a chance to help their community, catch the game for just $1 and enjoy $1 hot dogs! First Pitch that night is 6:30pm, with gates opening at 5:30pm.

To donate to the food drive in advance, please bring your item to the Cardinals Front Office at Hammons Field between 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday - Friday. Fans are also welcome to bring their donation to the Ticket Office on their way into the ballpark on Tuesday, May 28.

For more information, call the Cardinals Front Office at (417) 863-0395.

