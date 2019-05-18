RockHounds Rally, Fall to Hooks

May 18, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Midland RockHounds News Release





When Chas McCormick sent a three-run home run over the left-center field wall in the fifth inning, it appeared to be "icing on the baseball cake," giving Corpus Christi a 9-1 lead. Instead, the swing turned out to be the difference in the game as the Hooks held off a late RockHounds rally for a 9-6 win Saturday night at Security Bank Ballpark (in front of a terrific fireworks night crowd of 6,038).

After the RockHounds took a 1-0 lead in the first, the Hooks manufactured three runs in the second and would not trail the rest of the way.

Houston Astros prospect Seth Beer, in just his second Double-A game, had a big night. The former college player of the year (he won the Dick Howser Award in 2016 as a freshman at Clemson) went 3-for-4 (plus a walk) and hit his first home run as a member of the Hooks, a drive of better than 415 feet to the batter's eye in center, that pushed the Corpus Christi lead to 5-1 in the third inning.

The RockHounds were down, 9-1, entering the last of the seventh when Edwin Diaz ripped a towering three-run home run to the left field bullpen. Back-to-back RBI doubles from Nate Mondou and Dairon Blanco cut the deficit to 9-6 in the eighth and Luis Barrera led off the ninth with a "hustle" double on a ball to shallow center (his second double of the night). From there, lefty Kit Scheetz struck out the next three batters to end the threat and the game.

Notable

The South Division is now separated by just four games, top-to-bottom, after Amarillo's second straight win at Frisco. The RoughRiders (23-19) now lead Corpus Christi (21-20) by a game-and-a-half and the RockHounds (20-21) by two-and-a-half games with Amarillo (18-22) now within four of the top spot.

It was a tough night for the RockHounds starter and a reliever who would have been a 'Hound. All nine of Corpus Christi's runs and all 12 Hooks hits came at the expense of starter Matt Milburn and the RockHounds comeback came against Brandon Bailey, who went three innings and allowed five runs on six hits before Scheetz entered (and earned the save) to open the ninth. Brandon was drafted by Oakland in in 2016 (Gonzaga University) and pitched for Stockton (one step below the RockHounds) in 2017. He was then traded to Houston in exchange for outfielder (and former Hook) Ramon Laureano, who has made a major impact in the Show with the A's.

"Baseball is Goofy Department" - - Friday, the clubs scored a total of one run and the game took three hours (3:01). Saturday night, the teams combined for 15 runs on 22 hits ... and the time of game was 2:37.

Mikey White went 1-for-4 (plus a walk) to extend his on-base streak to 17 games (correcting that figure from yesterday's wrap). He is hitting .266 in the 17-gamer and is hitting .400 (10-for-25) in his last six home games (with three doubles, one HR, six RBI).

Luis Barrera (2-for-5, one run and two doubles) has hit in seven straight games (10-33, .303) with three doubles, two triples, a home run, and three RBI.

Edwin Diaz (1-for-4, 3-run home run) has reached base in 10 straight games (.265, with five doubles, one triple, one HR and four RBI). He shares the league lead in doubles with 13 (he was robbed of # 14 by Hooks third baseman Osvaldo Duarte Saturday night) and is tied for third in the TL with 18 extra-base hits. The 18 XBH have come in 38 games; he had six in 31 games last season with the 'Hounds

Jonah Heim (0-for-4) was kept off base for just the fourth time in his last 29 games.

RockHounds relievers Trey Cochran-Gill and Cody Stull were outstanding and gave the club the chance to rally. Each pitched two scoreless innings with only one man reaching base in four innings. Trey walked one batter (Seth Beer, leading off the seventh) but then struck out the side and Cody faced and retired six batters (one K).

Next Game

Sunday, May 19 vs. Corpus Christi Hooks

Security Bank Ballpark 2:00 p.m. (Gates open 1:30)

Family Day

- Final of a four-game series and homestand

- Radio: NewsTalk 550 with Bob Hards ... airtime 1:47 p.m.

Probable Starters

CC: J.B. Bukauskas (RH, 0-3, 8.25)

RH: James Naile (RH, 3-4, 6.80)

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.