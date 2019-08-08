Travs Belt Four Homers to Win Fifth Straight

Springfield, MO - The Arkansas Travelers won their fifth consecutive game and 70th overall as they took down the Springfield Cardinals, 6-1 on Thursday night. The Travs hit four home runs, accounting for their first five runs of the night. Logan Gilbert earned the win for Arkansas working five innings and giving up just the one run on three hits with one walk and eight strikeouts. Aaron Fletcher (2.1 IP) and Jack Anderson (1.2 IP) combined to strike out five Cardinals over the final four innings to close out the game. Alex FaGalde took the loss giving up five runs over 6.1 innings.

Moments That Mattered

* Evan White hit a two-run homer and Cal Raleigh followed with a solo shot as the Travs went back-to-back to grab the lead in the fourth inning.

* Down three in the fifth, Springfield got a leadoff double but Gilbert came back to strike out the next three Cardinal hitters ending with rehabbing big leaguer Yadier Molina to cool the threat and close out his night.

Notable Travs Performances

* SS Donnie Walton: 2-3, 2 BB

* 1B Evan White: 1-5, HR, 2 RBI

* LHP Aaron Fletcher: 2.1 IP, 2 H, 3 K

News and Notes

* The 70th win for the Travs guarantees them a winning season. They will only play 138 games in 2019 due to two cancelled games at Amarillo in May.

* Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina played nine innings on a rehab assignment for Springfield. He went 0-4 at the plate with three strikeouts, all against Logan Gilbert.

Up Next

The Travs look to keep it rolling on Friday night with left-hander Ricardo Sanchez (7-8, 4.03) on the mound against righty Tommy Parsons (4-3, 4.65). First pitch is at 7:10 and the game will be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.

