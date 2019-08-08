Four Giveaways, Bark in the Park Highlight Upcoming Homestand

August 8, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release





CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks return to Whataburger Field for a seven-game homestand against a pair of divisional opponents from Monday, August 12 through Sunday, August 18 that includes four straight days of giveaways.

The Hooks will take on the Frisco RoughRiders, Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, for four games to start off the homestand. Bark in the Park returns on Wednesday, August 14, as you can bring your dog for the price of your ticket! On Thursday, August 15, the first 2,000 fans through the gates receive a Hooks Batting Practice Pullover, courtesy of Flint Hills Resources.

A packed three-game series with the Midland RockHounds, Double-A affiliate of the Oakland A's, begins Friday, August 16. That night, all fans in attendance receive an Astros Jose Altuve Sliding Bobblehead, courtesy of RBFCU. After Friday Night Fireworks, fans are welcome to stay for Camp Out Night.

Whataburger Field will be pink on Saturday, August 17 for Pink at the Park, as the first 2,000 fans will receive a Retro Pink Cap, courtesy of AutoNation, and special pink jerseys will be available at auction to benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. The weekend wraps with an appearance by Astros mascot Orbit, and the first 2,000 fans will receive Orbit socks upon arrival.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Monday, August 12 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 6:15 p.m. (gates open 5:15 p.m.)

Dollar Day presented by Mrs. Baird's: $1 hot dogs, sodas, candy and prize wheel spins.

Media Partner: 106.5 The Shark

Tuesday, August 13 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 6:15 p.m. (gates open 5:15 p.m.)

Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40: Four tickets, four hot dogs, and four sodas for $40.

Half-Price Group Night

Media Partner: SportsRadio Corpus Christi (1230 AM, 95.1 FM, 96.1 FM)

Wednesday, August 14 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 6:15 p.m. (gates open 5:15 p.m.)

- Bark in the Park: Bring your pup to Whataburger Field! You and your dog are welcome to roam our general admission area in the outfield and watch the game from one of our berm seating areas! We'll provide bowls of water.

- Whataburger Family Day: Buy one ticket, get one kid's ticket free.

- Media Partner: 97.5 KFTX-FM

Thursday, August 15 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 6:15 p.m. (gates open 4:45 p.m.)

- Look like a player! The first 2,000 fans will receive a Hooks Batting Practice Pullover, courtesy of Flint Hills Resources.

- AUGTOBERFEST: An early celebration of the famous festival with discounted beverages!

$1 Domestic beers (Bud, Bud Light, Coors Light, Michelob Ultra, Miller Lite)!

$1.50 Premiums (Dos XX, Shiner Bock, Karbach Lovestreet and Hopadillo, Blue Moon, Cape Line)!

Discounted soda.

- College Night: $5 berm ticket for students with valid ID.

- Media Partners: The Beach 96.5 & The Wild 105.5

Friday, August 16 vs. Midland RockHounds: 7:15 p.m. (gates open 5:45 p.m.)

- All fans receive an Astros Jose Altuve Sliding Bobblehead, courtesy of RBFCU.

- Camp Out Night: All ticketed fans are invited to stay the night in the outfield at Whataburger Field! Bring a sleeping bag, relax and watch a movie on the big screen under the stars!

- Friday Fireworks presented by Bud Light

- Texas Lottery Lucky Dance-Off

- Media Partners: K99, KIII-TV3

Saturday, August 17 vs. Midland RockHounds: 7:15 p.m. (gates open 5:45 p.m.)

- Pink at the Park: The first 2,000 fans receive a Retro Pink Hooks Cap, courtesy of AutoNation. Special game-worn pink Hooks jerseys will be available for auction, with proceeds supporting the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. The auction opens Friday at 1 p.m. and ends Sunday at 1 p.m. at cchooks.com/auction.

- Media Partners: Big 93.9

Sunday, August 18 vs. Midland RockHounds: 2:15 p.m. (gates open 12:45 p.m.)

- The first 2,000 fans receive Astros Orbit socks! You don't want to miss your chance for the kids to meet Orbit at Whataburger Field!

- Every Sunday, your Hooks take the field as the Corpus Christi Raspas, part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión! Enjoy raspas on the concourse near Section 116.

- H-E-B Kids Day: Kids run the bases postgame!

- Military Salute Sunday presented by T-Mobile (half-price reserved tickets for active duty military and veterans with a valid ID, limit 2 tickets per member)

- Media Partners: KSAB, KUNO

Individual game tickets and season memberships are on sale now at the Whataburger Field Box Office. Purchases can be made online at cchooks.com/tickets, at the Box Office or by phone at 361-561-HOOK (4665).

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.