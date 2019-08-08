RockHounds "Walk"-Off to Cap Comeback

MIDLAND, TX - The Hooks mashed out 11 hits and received multi-hit efforts from Stephen Wrenn, Chuckie Robinson, and Bryan De La Cruz but faltered late in a 5-4 loss to the RockHounds.

Corpus Christi opened the scoring in the second inning on Wrenn's sixth home run of the season - and third against Midland. It also marked the third straight game the Hooks scored before their opposition. Brandon Bailey started the game in extremely efficient fashion, recording the first 12 outs in just 45 pitches and only one run.

Things came tougher for Bailey in the fifth inning after a pair of walks in the frame. With two outs and two on, he allowed a single to Nate Mondou to score a run and take the lead. Bailey was lifted after another walk and Chad Donato entered. The Cypress-native recorded the last out of the fifth on a strikeout and escape.

The Hooks offense went quiet against Kyle Friedrichs after the Wrenn homer but made noise in the eighth inning when a throwing error from Edwin Diaz attempting to turn a double play plated a run to tie the game at two and allowed Jonathan Arauz to reach third. With two outs, Jake Adams lined an opposite field double to score Arauz and take the lead 3-2.

Donato would pitch around traffic in tandem on Thursday. He left the bases loaded again in the seventh and left two on in the eighth to close his night. The Hooks added an insurance run in the ninth after Robinson stole two bases with two outs and scored on a De La Cruz single up the middle and set the score at 4-2.

The ninth got away from Tommy DeJuneas after three hits and three walks - the last of which coming with the bases loaded to Mickey McDonald to seal a walk-off win 5-4 for Midland.

