Drillers to Host Springfield August 12-15

The Tulsa Drillers will continue their push towards a third straight Texas League playoff appearance when they return home to ONEOK Field on Monday, August 12. The Drillers will host the Springfield Cardinals (St. Louis Cardinals) in a brief four-game series from August 12-15.

Promotions for the homestand will include a First Responders T-Shirt giveaway on Thursday, August 15. In addition, $2 Tuesday will return on August 13, and a day later, on Wednesday, August 14, it will be another Bark in the Park.

A complete description of all events for the homestand is listed below.

The Drillers have been successful at ONEOK Field this season, going 36-24 in their first 60 home games. That mark includes a 10-2 record at home against Springfield. Overall this season, Tulsa is 16-8 against the Cardinals.

Individual tickets for the homestand and for all remaining Drillers home games this season are available online at TulsaDrillers.com, over the phone at (918) 744-5901 or in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office (201 N. Elgin Avenue).

TULSA DRILLERS SCHEDULE / PROMOTIONS

(AUGUST 12-15)

Monday, August 12 . . . Springfield Cardinals (7:05 PM) - Gates Open at 6:00 PM

MEGA MONEY MONDAY

The homestand will begin with a chance for fans to win money, as much as $10,000! If certain events happen in the game, and you are the lucky fan, you will leave the ballpark with some cash, presented by McElroy Manufacturing and 103.3 The Eagle. Fans 18 and older can sign up for free and must be in attendance to win.

Tuesday, August 13 . . . Springfield Cardinals (7:05 PM) - Gates Open at 6:00 PM

2 WORKS FOR YOU $2 TUESDAY

It will be another $2 Tuesday, brought to you by TulsaRecycles.com, 2 Works for You and Z104.5 The Edge. Fans can purchase General Admission Lawn Tickets for only $3 (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee), while all other tickets are discounted $3 off normal prices. Fans can also buy hot dogs, boxes of popcorn, cotton candy, ice cream sandwiches and soft drinks for $2 each. In addition, everyone can save $2 on Mazzio's Go Pizzas. Lastly, Busch and Busch Light will be on sale for $2 per serving from 6:00-8 PM on the concourse behind home plate.

Wednesday, August 14 . . . Springfield Cardinals (7:05 PM) - Gates Open at 6:00 PM

BARK IN THE PARK / TEACHER APPRECIATION NIGHT

The homestand continues with another Bark in the Park, presented by City of Tulsa: Save our Streams, City Vet Hospital, 100.9 Totally Awesome 80's and 94.1 KXOJ. Fans are encouraged to bring their canine friends out to the ballpark to enjoy the game from the grass berm or Busch Terrace. Dogs with proper vaccination records will only be admitted through the Arvest or Oil Derrick Entrances. In addition, the Drillers want to show their appreciation for all teachers in the Tulsa area. Teachers that show their school ID will receive their choice of two Field Reserved or General Admission Tickets, absolutely free!

Thursday, August 15 . . . Springfield Cardinals (7:05 PM) - Gates Open at 6:00 PM

MY41 THIRSTY THURSDAY / FIRST RESPONDERS T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY

The first 1,000 fans to enter ONEOK Field through the Arvest or Oil Derrick gates will receive a First Responders T-Shirt courtesy of Belfor Property Restoration, My41 and 97.5 KMOD. In addition, the Drillers will be offering free tickets for all first responders in the Tulsa area! All first responders that show their ID will receive two free Field Reserved or General Admission tickets as a thank you for their service. In addition, we will be offering Coors Light, Miller Lite and soda for $2 per serving for Thirsty Thursday. Blue Moon will also be available for $4.

