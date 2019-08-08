Lloyd, Kohlwey Power Soddies to Fifth Straight Win and Sweep

August 8, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release





Midland, Texas - Sod Poodles righty Kyle Lloyd delivered seven strong innings of two-run ball en route to Amarillo's 3-2 victory on Wednesday night at Security Bank Ballpark, securing a three-game series sweep of the Midland RockHounds and the club's fifth straight win.

Amarillo outfielder Taylor Kohlwey contributed with three hits and two runs scored, including a key solo home run in the seventh inning to give the Sod Poodles a two-run advantage.

The Soddies rallied for two runs in the third inning against Midland starter Matt Milburn, who ultimately went seven solid innings for the RockHounds.

In the third, Edward Olivares plated a run with a sac fly while Owen Miller later came through with an RBI single to give the Sod Poodles a 2-0 lead.

Lloyd, who struck out seven batters in his outing, allowed a sac fly to score a run in the fifth as Midland cut the deficit to 2-1.

Leading off the seventh, Kohlwey cranked a solo home run to right field to give Amarillo a 3-1 edge. It was Kohlwey's fourth homer in the Texas League this season.

In the bottom half of the inning, Lloyd back-to-back doubles as Midland made it a 3-2 ballgame. After the RockHounds loaded the bases, Lloyd recovered with a strike out of Midland infielder Mikey White to end the frame.

Amarillo handed things off to righty Carlos Belen in the eighth. Belen continued his solid work at Double-A, tossing a scoreless frame and lowering his Texas League ERA to 2.61.

Right-hander David Bednar shut the door in the ninth with a scoreless frame, retiring the side in order. Bednar picked up his team leading 11th save, which is tied for second most in the circuit.

The Sod Poodles begin a four-game set at Frisco on Thursday night. Amarillo sends righty Jesse Scholtens to the hill, while Frisco counters with right-hander Richelson Peña. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

NOTES

Soddies Are Rolling: With their win on Wednesday, the Sod Poodles have matched a season-high with five straight wins and have now won 11 of their last 13 games.

Since the start of July, the Soddies have a 24-11 record.

Pitching In: The Sod Poodles have a 3.14 ERA as a pitching staff through seven games in August.

Starters have pitched to a 3.75 ERA in 43.2 innings through the month. The bullpen has been excellent in the last five games, allowing just one earned run in 14.1 innings (0.64 ERA).

Bednar Brings It: Reliever David Bednar has tossed six straight scoreless outings (6.0 IP). In the last four appearances, Bednar has pitched scoreless ninth innings and picked up a save in each appearance. Each of those saves have resulted in retiring the side in order.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.