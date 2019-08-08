Sod Poodles to Host "Bachar Strong" Night Saturday, August 17

AMARILLO, Texas - On Saturday, August 17, the Amarillo Sod Poodles, Double-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, are hosting "Bachar Strong" Night in support of right-handed pitcher Lake Bachar's father and his fight with cancer.

"This has been a very emotional year for Lake as his dad is currently undergoing round 32 of chemotherapy," said Sod Poodles President and General Manager Tony Ensor. "We have heard about the courage Lake's father has had through this battle and we see Lake giving his all in every start he makes for the team. Amarillo is Lake's home away from home so we are joining the fight with the Bachar family and we invite our community to do the same. No one should fight this battle alone. This cause is much bigger than baseball."

On Bachar Strong Night, the Sod Poodles will be wearing specialty, Padres throwback color-themed Sod Poodles jerseys with the phrase "No One Fights Alone" on the back and "#BacharStrong" on the sleeve.

Following the game, the team will be hosting a live, postgame signed jersey auction with autographed Padres memorabilia graciously donated by the San Diego Padres with all proceeds benefitting the Bachar family's medical expenses.

Included in the live auction will be the starting nine jerseys from the night's game and will include Lake Bachar, manager Phillip Wellman and RUCKUS (mascot). Additionally, three autographed Padres memorabilia items, featuring a signed Eric Hosmer ball, an inaugural season Sod Poodles team-signed baseball, and more will be auctioned.

All non-starter players and coaches' specialty jerseys will be auctioned as well with all proceeds benefitting the Bachar family. The jerseys can be bid on through the team's mobile partner application, LiveSource. Fans can download the application on their mobile devices and start bidding Saturday, August 17 with the LiveSource auction ending on Sunday, August 18 at 10 p.m. CT.

Lastly, through the MiLB Charities CommUNITY initiative, the Sod Poodles will be selling raffle tickets to fans throughout the team's week-long homestand for a chance to win a $500 Allegiant Airlines gift card. The raffle for Allegiant, the Official Airline of Minor League Baseball, will end Sunday, August 18 at 10 p.m. CT. All proceeds will directly benefit the Bachar family.

Tickets for the Saturday night contest and the entire week-long homestand beginning on Monday, August 12 are on sale now.

