Sod Poodles to Host Special Week-Long Homestand at HODGETOWN

AMARILLO, Texas - The Texas League First-Half South Champion Amarillo Sod Poodles return to HODGETOWN for a special week-long homestand beginning Monday, August 12 when the Sod Poodles host the Double-A affiliates of the Oakland Athletics and Texas Rangers, the Midland RockHounds and Frisco RockHounds, for four games and three games respectively.

On Saturday, August 17, the Sod Poodles are featuring "Bachar Strong" Night in support of the father of Sod Poodles pitcher Lake Bachar and his fight with cancer. On the night, the team will be wearing specialty, Padres throwback color-themed Sod Poodles jerseys. Following the game, the team will be hosting a live postgame signed jersey and autographed San Diego Padres memorabilia auction with all proceeds benefitting the Bachar family's medical expenses. Included in the live auction will be the starting nine jerseys from the night's game and will include Lake Bachar, manager Phillip Wellman and RUCKUS (mascot). Additionally, three autographed Padres memorabilia items, featuring a signed Eric Hosmer ball, an inaugural season Sod Poodles team-signed baseball, and more will be auctioned. All non-starter players and coaches' specialty jerseys will be auctioned through the team's mobile partner application, LiveSource. Fans can download the application on their mobile devices and start bidding Saturday, August 17 with the LiveSource auction ending on Sunday, August 18 at 10 p.m. CT.

Also highlighting Saturday night is a Diamond Dig presented by Barnes Jewelry. The first 175 women (18 and older) who enter through the gates at HODGETOWN and would like to participate will receive a branded ice cream scoop for the opportunity to win a Lovebright Essential Round Diamond Pendant in 14K White Gold on a box chain with 1-carat total weight in diamonds courtesy of Barnes Jewelry. Following the game, the contestants will use their scoops as their "golden ticket" to be let onto the field, gather behind home plate, and will be given instructions on where to un-bury and dig at. The winner will be awarded the pendant on the spot. All others will be given a certificate to claim a FREE prize worth no less than a $25 gift card at Barnes Jewelry.

In honor of school's return, the Sod Poodles will be hosting a two-day Back-to-School ticket special and a one-day complimentary-ticket promotion for all school educators and staff. On Monday, August 12 and Wednesday, August 14, the team is offering 50% off all single-game tickets (while supplies last) to the public, which can be purchased at the box office and online at SodPoodles.com. On Tuesday, August 13, in appreciation of their service, the Sod Poodles Champions For Charity Founding Partners have provided a limited number of complimentary tickets for all school educators and staff. Tickets can be picked up at the HODGETOWN box office (must provide school/teacher badge - while supplies last).

On Monday, August 12, the Sod Poodles offer Hometown Hero Monday presented by Bell, where all First responders, active Military members, and Veterans will receive a 50% discount off tickets in-person only at the HODGETOWN box office. On Tuesday, August 13, the team will also host $2 Tuesday presented by Advance Eye Care where fans can purchase $2 select seats (based on availability), Lawn and Standing Room Only tickets. Following the conclusion of the game, all kids are invited to run the bases presented by Street Toyota.

Along with the Back-to-School special on Wednesday, August 14, the team will also host their final Bark in the Park presented by Merrick Pet Care and Weiner Wednesday, offering $1 hot dogs at concession stands throughout the game. Fans are encouraged to bring their four-legged friend/s to the ballpark as this is a unique chance to watch a ballgame with your favorite canine at HODGETOWN. All dog owners must check-in their dog and sign a waiver. All dogs and owners must enter and exit through the right-field gate entrance located on 8th street. Once in the ballpark, all fans and canines will be directed to the right-field berm and picnic area. All dogs must be leashed for their entire visit at HODGETOWN. For all rules on and for tickets to "Bark in the Park" games, please visit https://www.milb.com/amarillo/tickets/bark-in-the-park. For Bark in the Park tickets, fans must select the "Lawn" and then click "Pooch Pass".

On Thursday, August 15, the game features another Thirsty Thursday presented by Barnes Jewelry where fans will be able to purchase $2 fountain sodas and domestic beers ($3 imported beers) around the ballpark. On Friday, August 16, the team will host Friday Night Fireworks presented by Santa Fe Federal Credit Union. The show will begin momentarily following the conclusion of the game.

On the final day of the homestand, Sunday, August 18, the first 1,000 fans to enter HODGETOWN will receive a Sod Poodles Trucker Hat presented by Yellowhouse Machinery. Following the game, Sod Pups Club members will have the opportunity to run the bases presented by Children's Dentistry of Amarillo and Fastbraces.

Lastly, through the MiLB Charities CommUNITY initiative, the Sod Poodles will be selling raffle tickets to fans throughout the week-long homestand for a chance to win a $500 Allegiant Airlines gift card. The raffle for Allegiant, the Official Airline of Minor League Baseball, will end Sunday, August 18 at 10 p.m. CT. All proceeds will also benefit the Bachar family.

Tickets for the homestand are on sale now. For tickets and more information, please visit SodPoodles.com, call (806) 803-7762 or email info@sodpoodles.com.

A summary of details of each game date is below.

Monday, August 12 vs. Midland RockHounds - 7:05 p.m. - Hometown Hero Monday / Back-to-School Ticket Special

- Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

- Hometown Hero Monday presented by Bell - Hometown Hero Monday presented by Bell - All First responders and active military, Veterans receive a 50% discount off tickets in-person only at the box office

- CommUNITY Allegiant Airlines $500 gift card raffle via LiveSource app begins at 12 p.m. CT

- Back-to-School Special - 50% off all single-game tickets to public at box office and online at SodPoodles.com (while supplies last)

Tuesday, August 13 vs. Midland RockHounds - 7:05 p.m. - $2 Tuesday/Education Appreciation Complimentary Tickets

- Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

- $2 Tuesday presented by Advanced Eye Care - $2 select seats (based on availability), Lawn and Standing Room Only tickets

- Postgame Kids run the bases for all kids 12 & Under presented by Street Auto Group

- Education Appreciation - Sod Poodles Champions For Charity Partners have provided a limited number of complimentary tickets for all school educators and staff (must provide school/teacher badge - while supplies last)

Wednesday, August 14 vs. Midland RockHounds - 7:05 p.m. - Weiner Wednesday / Bark in the Park / Back-to-School Ticket Special

- Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

- Bark in the Park presented by Merrick Pet Care - Sod Poodles fans are encouraged and welcome to bring their dogs to HODGETOWN and view the game from the Right Field Berm and Picnic Areas

- Weiner Wednesday - $1 hot dogs

- Back-to-School Special - 50% off all single-game tickets to public at box office and online at SodPoodles.com (while supplies last)

Thursday, August 15 vs. Midland RockHounds - 7:05 p.m. - Thirsty Thursday

- Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

- Thirsty Thursday presented by Barnes Jewelry - $2 fountain sodas and domestic beers, $3 imported beers

Friday, August 16 vs. Frisco RoughRiders - 7:05 p.m. - Friday Night Fireworks

- Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

- Friday night fireworks presented by Santa Fe Federal Credit Union (Sounds of Summer 1969)

Saturday, August 17 vs. Frisco RoughRiders - 7:05 p.m. - Bachar Strong Night / Live Jersey Auction / Diamond Dig

- Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

- "Bachar Strong" Night - In support of the father of Sod Poodles pitcher Lake Bachar and his fight with cancer, the team will be hosting a postgame specialty jersey and signed San Diego Padres signed memorabilia auction; all proceeds will benefit the Bachar family's medical expenses.

- Diamond Dig presented by Barnes Jewelry - First 175 women (18 & Older) through gates to participate

Sunday, August 18 vs. Frisco RoughRiders - 6:05 p.m. - Sunday Funday / Trucker Hat Giveaway

- Gates open at 5:00 p.m.

- Sod Poodles Trucker Hat giveaway to first 1,000 fans presented by Yellowhouse Machinery

- Sod Pups Club Members Postgame Run the Bases presented by Children's Dentistry of Amarillo and Fastbraces

- CommUNITY Allegiant Airlines $500 gift card raffle via LiveSource app ends at 10 p.m. CT

