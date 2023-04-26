Tourists Split Double-Header with Hot Rods

BOWLING GREEN - The Asheville Tourists nearly came away with a double-header sweep on Wednesday afternoon; however, they were unable to close out Game Two and had to settle for a split with the Bowling Green Hot Rods. Asheville won Game One 7-2 and lost the second game at the end 7-5.

In the first contest, Peyton Plumlee dealt for the Tourists. The right-hander matched a career-high with five innings pitched and set a new career-high in strikeouts with nine. Offensively, the Tourists only had four hits. Tim Borden II hit a two-run double and Drew Gilbert lined a three-run triple. Asheville worked a total of 14 walks.

In Game Two, Asheville's pitching staff issued the free passes. The Tourists hurlers walked nine, two with the bases loaded, and hit a batter; yet the team was still three outs away from winning the game. Asheville trailed 4-2 but RBI hits from Ryan Wrobleski, Collin Price, and Kobe Kato gave the Tourists a 5-4 advantage heading into the final inning.

In the seventh, the Hot Rods rallied for three runs with a safety squeeze, an RBI groundout, and a bases loaded hit-by-pitch. Bowling Green then retired Asheville in order to end the game. The two teams combined to issue 28 walks in 14 innings of play.

Game Four of the current series is scheduled for 6:35pm CT on Thursday night.

