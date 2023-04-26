Renegades Spank Drive, 16-2

Greenville, S.C. - Aaron Palensky led the way with a monster two home runs, seven RBI game as the Hudson Valley Renegades blew out the Greenville Drive 16-2 on Wednesday night at Fluor Field.

Palensky finished the night 4-for-5 with two home runs - a three-run homer in the seventh and a grand slam in the eighth - seven RBIs, three runs scored and stole two bases. It was the first multi-homer game of his career, and he set a new career-high in RBIs.

The Renegades took the lead four batters into the game when Ben Rice brought in Spencer Jones with a sacrifice fly to left off Wikelman Gonzalez. After the Drive tied the game with a run in the bottom of the second, the 'Gades sent 10 men to the plate and erupted for six runs in the top of the third to take a commanding 7-1 lead. The frame was capped by a two-run single by Spencer Jones.

Greenville chipped away with a run in the fourth of Joel Valdez, but Hudson Valley answered right back when Anthony Garcia ripped a leadoff home run to right in the fifth to grow the advantage to 8-2.

The Renegades struck for four runs in the seventh, led by a solo homer run by Spencer Henson and Palensky's first home run of the night, and four more in the eighth on Palensky's grand slam to turn the game into a 16-2 laugher.

Danny Watson (1-1), Bailey Dees, Harrison Cohen, and Clay Aguilar combined for 4.1 innings of scoreless relief to close out the game. The Drive were held without a hit after the fifth inning.

POSTGAME NOTES: Ben Rice went 2-for-4 with two runs, two RBIs and a walk to run his SAL-leading on-base percentage to .614... Palensky's grand slam was the second of his career, with the first coming Aug. 21, 2022, at Brooklyn... Palensky has homered in three of his last seven at-bats dating back to Sunday, April 23... The Renegades were 6-for-6 on stolen base attempts and have are 11-for-11 on steals in the first two games of the series with the Drive.

Hudson Valley continues its series with Greenville on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., with coverage beginning on the Renegades Baseball Network at 6:45. The Renegades send RHP Tyrone Yulie (1-0, 2.61) to the mound, while the Drive counter with RHP Angel Bastardo (0-2, 5.93).

Renegades Record:

12-5

