Heritage Financial Park to Host K104's Cupcake Festival 2023

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, an K104 are proud to announce that Heritage Financial Park will serve as the home for the 2023 K104 Cupcake Festival. The event will be held at Heritage Financial Park on Sunday, May 14, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

K104's Cupcake Festival is one of the most-popular spring events in the Hudson Valley, annually drawing over 10,000 visitors for a day of food trucks, artisan vendors, and of course, cupcakes. K104 will be broadcasting live from Heritage Financial Park throughout the day.

"This is going to be a great event! Having events at Heritage Financial Park is such a pleasure," said Pamal Broadcasting COO Chuck Benfer. "The Renegades and Dutchess County are great partners to work with, which makes planning and hosting events like K104's Cupcake Festival and K-Fest a real joy. The stadium looks amazing, the staff and team led by their GM Tyson Jeffers are very cooperative and accommodating. It feels like home there!"

The event is free and open to the public. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the American Cancer Society.

The winner of K104's Cupcake Wars will also be crowned at the event. K104's Cupcake Wars with Woodman kicked off on Friday, April 21, and will continue on the air every Friday until a winner is crowned at the Cupcake Festival. Contestants are competing for the bragging rights of being the best cupcaker, $1,000 in prize money, and to have their cupcake be featured at a Renegades game. More information and an application can be found here.

Free parking is available in Newburgh at the Newburgh Mall/Resorts World Newburgh. There will be a free shuttle provided from those lots to Heritage Financial Park.

There will be a $20 VIP Parking Pass available for purchase in advance of the event that will allow people to park at Heritage Financial Park, with $5 of that being donated to the American Cancer Society is support of Breast Cancer awareness and research. Passes will be sold for both a morning (10 a.m. - 1 p.m.) and an afternoon (1 p.m. - 4 p.m.) session.

You can purchase your Morning VIP Parking Pass here, and your Afternoon VIP Parking Pass. Only one pass is needed per car.

