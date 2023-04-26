Hoppers Fall to Braves in First Game of Home Series

The Greensboro Grasshoppers fell to the Rome Braves 7-2, in the first game of its home series on Tuesday, April 25. Rome improved to 6-9 on the season while Greensboro moved to 11-5. The Braves outhit the Hoppers 6-4 and had one error to Greensboro's two.

Leading at the dish for the Grasshoppers was Mike Jarvis going 1-4 with one home run, one RBI, and one run scored. Hits for Greensboro were also tallied by Tsung-Che Cheng, Hudson Head, and Jase Bowen.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was lefthanded pitcher Anthony Solometo. Solometo recorded four strikeouts and gave up two hits, two earned runs, and three free bases on five innings of work. Solometo took the loss for the Grasshoppers and moved to 0-1 on the season.

Ian Mejia took the win for the Braves and moved to 2-1 on the season while Patrick Halligan recorded his first save of the season.

The Greensboro Grasshoppers are back in action tomorrow Wednesday, April 26 for the Guilford County School Day as they take on the Rome Braves at 11:00 am. For all information on Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball visit www.gsohoppers.com or follow us on social media @gsohoppers.

