Blue Rocks Offense Shines Early in Series Opener

The Wilmington Blue Rocks (8-7) returned home on Tuesday night and won the series opener against the Aberdeen IronBirds (5-10) 7-3 behind a quick start from the offense and a bounce back start from Chance Huff.

The Blue Rocks would jump out to an early lead in the first inning. A one out infield single by Jacob Young sparked a three run inning that was capped off by a two-run homerun from first baseman TJ White.

Young would get some action going on the base paths again in the third, reaching on another infield single before stealing his third base of the game and advancing to third on a balk. Young would unfortunately not score in the inning.

In the top of the fourth, the IronBirds would record their first hit with a leadoff double from Frederick Bencosme. Huff would strikeout the next two batters before surrendering another double to bring in Bencosme to cut the lead down to two.

Huff would go 5.0 innings, giving up one run on four hits, while striking out five and walking none.

The Rocks would pull away in the bottom of the fourth with another three-run inning. A leadoff walk for White was followed by a single from Jeremy De La Rosa. The next batter, Jared Mckenzie struck an RBI double which was followed by an RBI single for Caleb Farmer to make it 5-1. Another run would score on a double play from Jordy Barley to push the lead to 6-1.

In the bottom of the fifth, James Wood would leadoff with a double which was followed by an RBI double from Trey Lipscomb to make it 7-1 in favor of the Blue Rocks.

A late rally in the ninth for the IronBirds would bring in two runs to make it 7-3 but it was not enough to complete a comeback. The two teams will be back at it tomorrow night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35.

