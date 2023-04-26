Gosswein Impresses in 4-0 Loss to Hickory

April 26, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - After a sweeping a doubleheader Tuesday evening, the Winston-Salem Dash turned around quickly for a noon first pitch in game three of an eight game set against the Hickory Crawdads. In game three, pitching dominated as both teams combined for only 12 hits, but the Dash fell to the Crawdads 4-0 on Wednesday afternoon at Truist stadium in front of 2,653 fans.

Hickory (10-6) gave the ball to the league leader in ERA, Josh Stephan, and he stifled the Winston-Salem (11-5) bat's all afternoon and got run support from his offense.

Following a leadoff triple by Jayce Easley, the second basemen would come home on a balk by Dash starter Andrew Dalquist putting the visitors up 1-0.

Dalquist continued battle until the third inning when Daniel Mateo blasted a two-run home run to left center, growing the Crawdads lead to 3-0.

Offensively, the Dash hitters could not figure out Stephan. The right hander allowed only two hits through the first three innings and kept it a 3-0 game after three.

Winston-Salem manager Guillermo Quiroz turned the ball over to southpaw Brooks Gosswein in the fourth needing the lefty to eat up innings to avoid stretching out his bullpen.

Gosswein understood the assignment and battled all day. He faced the minimum in the fourth inning, and stranded a runner at third in the fifth, keeping the deficit at three.

Stephan continued moving right through the Dash lineup. Winston-Salem did not get a runner past second base against the Rangers prospect and got through six innings before being pulled. He finished the day going six innings, allowing only two hits, and punching out eight.

For the Dash, Gosswein continued to grind through innings. In the seventh, he left a pair of runners stranded after two walks. Winston-Salem got its best opportunity in the bottom of the seventh with Stephan out of the game against Andy Rodriguez. Wilfred Veras doubled with one out followed by a Michael Turner single putting runners on the corners, but Rodriguez escaped the jam inducing a pop out and a strike out keeping the shutout intact.

Alejandro Osuna doubled off Gosswein to start the eighth, and after an error, he came in to score on a sacrifice fly from Mateo picking up his third RBI on the night. Gosswein went right back to work retiring the next two batters, holding the Hickory lead at 4-0.

Winston-Salem could not find anything offensively in the eighth and had to wait to the ninth to spark a comeback. Gosswein went out for his sixth inning of work and retired the first two batters he saw, but after two out walk to Marcus Smith, his day was over, as Dylan Burns replaced him and got Cooper Johnson to ground out to end the inning. Gosswein's day was finished at 5.2 innings, three hits, one unearned run, and two strikeouts, saving the bullpen for the rest of the series.

The Dash got a runner on in the bottom of the ninth, but Michael Brewer slammed the door on the chance of a comeback as Hickory picked up the win, 4-0.

For the first time this season the Dash were shutout and only mustered four hits, the lowest total on the season.

Winston-Salem is back at it Thursday for game four of the eight game series against the Crawdads. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. from Truist Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.