Blue Rocks' Bats Fall Silent in Loss to IronBirds

It was a quiet night for the Wilmington Blue Rocks (8-8) who fell to the Aberdeen IronBirds (6-10) 9-1 on Wednesday night after a delayed start.

Once the skies cleared, the Rocks wasted no time getting on the board. After a 1-2-3 first inning for starter Andrew Alvarez, number one prospect James Wood knocked an RBI double to drive in second baseman Viandel Pena to take an early 1-0 lead.

That would be it for the Rocks tonight though as the offense stalled after the first. In the second, the IronBirds would take control of the game.

In the top of the second, the IronBirds would tie the game with an RBI double from catcher Silas Ardoin, his first of two doubles in the game.

A lead off single in the third, followed by a walk and another single would set up a go-ahead RBI single for first baseman Adam Retzbach to put the IronBirds up 2-1.

In the fifth, the rain would return, threatening to end the ballgame but they would continue and in the seventh, the IronBirds put the game away.

A leadoff walk for Reed Trimble would spark a two run seventh inning to put the IronBirds up 4-1. In the eighth, things got worse for the Rocks as a leadoff double by Dylan Beavers sparked a three run inning that included a two-run home run by Jud Fabian.

The Rocks will look to bounce back tomorrow night against Aberdeen. First pitch is slated for 6:35.

