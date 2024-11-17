Tough Afternoon as Fronts Fall to Generals 6-2
November 17, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
KGN 0, OSH 1
12:19 Luca Marrelli (11) - Calum Ritchie, Luke Torrance
KGN 1, OSH 1
17:02 Lukas Moore (1) - Ethan Miedema, Cedrick Guindon
KGN 1, OSH 2
17:22 Zackary Sandhu (3) - Owen Griffin
2nd Period
KGN 1, OSH 3
1:46 Luke Torrance (7) - Luca Marrelli, Calum Ritchie
KGN 1, OSH 4
7:01 Calum Ritchie (5) - Luke Torrance, Matthew Buckley
KGN 1, OSH 5
13:33 Lauri Sinivuori (5) - Luca Marrelli
KGN 2, OSH 5
17:01 Matthew Soto (9) - Jacob Battaglia, Emil Pieniniemi
3rd Period
KGN 2, OSH 6
0:15 Luke Torrance (8) - Calum Ritchie, Ben Danford
Friday, November 22nd, 2024 vs Peterborough Petes
The Kingston Frontenacs host the Peterborough Petes next Friday night presented by Pro Hockey Life! Make sure you're here at Slush Puppie Place to cheer on your hometown team as the boys in black and gold are absolutely rolling right now!
