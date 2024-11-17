Tough Afternoon as Fronts Fall to Generals 6-2

November 17, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KGN 0, OSH 1

12:19 Luca Marrelli (11) - Calum Ritchie, Luke Torrance

KGN 1, OSH 1

17:02 Lukas Moore (1) - Ethan Miedema, Cedrick Guindon

KGN 1, OSH 2

17:22 Zackary Sandhu (3) - Owen Griffin

2nd Period

KGN 1, OSH 3

1:46 Luke Torrance (7) - Luca Marrelli, Calum Ritchie

KGN 1, OSH 4

7:01 Calum Ritchie (5) - Luke Torrance, Matthew Buckley

KGN 1, OSH 5

13:33 Lauri Sinivuori (5) - Luca Marrelli

KGN 2, OSH 5

17:01 Matthew Soto (9) - Jacob Battaglia, Emil Pieniniemi

3rd Period

KGN 2, OSH 6

0:15 Luke Torrance (8) - Calum Ritchie, Ben Danford

Friday, November 22nd, 2024 vs Peterborough Petes

The Kingston Frontenacs host the Peterborough Petes next Friday night presented by Pro Hockey Life! Make sure you're here at Slush Puppie Place to cheer on your hometown team as the boys in black and gold are absolutely rolling right now!

