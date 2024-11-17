Generals Look to Bounce Back against the Frontenacs

November 17, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On., - The Oshawa Generals return home for Nickelodeon Day as they look to bounce back against the Kingston Frontenacs.

Oshawa sits in second place in the East Division, only trailing the Frontenacs for the top spot. The Gens are coming off a tough loss to the Barrie Colts in what was a back-and-forth event that saw multiple lead changes.

The Frontenacs come to town riding a four-game winning streak sitting in first place in the Eastern Conference. After an up-and-down start to the season, Kingston has seemed to figure it out going 8-2-0-0 in their last 10 games.

In the last meeting between these two, it was the Oshawa Generals falling 2-1 to the Kingston Frontenacs in Kingston.

After the first two periods were scoreless the Frontenacs opened the scoring but the Gens would respond as Colby Barlow found the back of the net.

But with just under five minutes to go Kingston would strike again as Maleek McGowan was able to beat Jacob Oster to make it 2-1.

Player to Watch: Oshawa

Colby Barlow has been heating up, the Winnipeg Jets prospect has scored in back-to-back games and three of the last four games.

Player to Watch: Kingston

On the Frontenacs' side it has been Jacob Battaglia leading the way with 30 points, the winger also leads the team in goals with 14.

You can purchase tickets here. Can't make it? You can also catch the game on Rogers TV, CHL TV or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio. Puck drops at 2:05 P.M.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 17, 2024

Generals Look to Bounce Back against the Frontenacs - Oshawa Generals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.