Game Notes: at Oshawa - November 17th, 2024

November 17, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

It's Grey Cup Sunday, and the Kingston Frontneacs are in some early afternoon action down in Oshawa today to face off with the Generals. The Fronts are rolling with a 8-2 record in their last ten games and are riding a four game win streak. They'll be going to war with their rivals in the Oshawa Generals who are currently up in the season series between the two sides with a 2-1 record so far this season.

Kingston enters today with a day of rest after having beaten the Owen Sound Attack 7-1 on Friday night, but the Generals are finishing up a three-in-three and have no time for rest. Oshawa beat the 67's in our nation's capital on Friday night before dropping last night's contest with the Barrie Colts and have a quick turnaround to do battle with the Frontenacs this afternoon.

From the Archives of Jim Gilchrist:

Legendary Frontenacs play-by-play announcer Jim Gilchrist sent these notes to the editor for today's matchup:

The Frontenacs are 9-7-2-0 in the last five years when playing in Oshawa

Kingston has five point per game players on their roster, the most since the 2021-22 season

The Fantastic Finns, Tuomas Uronen and Emil Pieniniemi have combined for 49 points between them - the most for any two imports on the same team in the OHL.

Big Time Test

The Frontenacs head into this afternoon with a days rest, where the Generals come into tonight having played last night at 7:30pm in Barrie. Kingston is arguably in their best form since Troy Mann took over the head coaching position early last season, and he expects his squad to be prepared for battle today. With the Frontenacs performing the way they are it's crucial to keep piling up the points in the standings, especially against a divisional rival.

Kingston defeated the Generals on Nov. 8th in a tight, playoff style game in a 2-1 final; and Mann is looking for more of the same today. "It should be a playoff type of atmosphere and it'll be a great test for us; the toughest test of the year potentially. Just being on the road, in that building, with that type of team...we'll be ready for it."

Gage Heyes is Showing Out

Overage players are always a big discussion heading into each OHL season, and there were question marks surrounding Gage Heyes. People said he didn't have enough offensive skills in his toolbox to have value as an overage player on this Frontenacs' team with championship aspirations. But here we are 21 games into the season, and Gage Heyes is having himself a year.

Heyes has 7 goals and 9 assists for 16 points through 21 games. His career high? 18 points in 65 games last season. The shifty, gritty forward doesn't get any powerplay time, so he's finding ways to contribute at 5-on-5 and has even contributed on the penalty kill. Alongside fellow overager Ceddy Guindon, Heyes is on the top penalty kill unit and has a couple points on the PK; proving his value in so many different areas of the game. Gage heads into his hometown this afternoon and is looking to keep his stellar season going in the same building he grew up watching OHL action in. Watch out for Heyes to have himself a day in front of his friends and family.

