Rangers Blank Sting, Jackson Parsons Records 6th Career OHL Shutout

November 17, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers centre Luca Romano looks for a shot against the Sarnia Sting

Sarnia, ON - After a scoreless first half of the game, Kitchener exploded for five unanswered goals - three in the second period and two in third. Jackson Parsons was perfect in the game stopping all 20 shots he faced to earn his 6th career OHL shutout. Luca Romano's point streak was extended to nine games with a power play marker. Andrew MacNiel recorded his first career OHL point with an assist on Kitchener's opening goal and Jack Pridham scored his first OHL goal on Kitchener's fifth-and-final goal of the game.

Luke Ellinas scored first for the Rangers 11:14 into the second period. Kitchener then scored twice in 56 seconds to end the middle frame as Luke Ellinas cashed in for his second of the night along with Justin Bottineau. Luca Romano and Jack Pridham put the game out of reach in the third to secure the road victory.

Scoring Summary:

2nd Period

KIT 1, SAR 0

11:14 Luke Ellinas (10) - Tanner Lam, Andrew MacNiel - GWG

KIT 2, SAR 0

18:27 Luke Ellinas (11) - Jack Pridham, Tanner Lam

KIT 3, SAR 0

19:21 Justin Bottineau (2) - Jakub Chromiak, Chris Grisolia

3rd Period

KIT 4, SAR 0

6:13 Luca Romano (13) - Jack Pridham, Adrian Misaljevic - PPG

KIT 5, SAR 0

15:48 Jack Pridham - Unassisted

Three Stars of the Game:

First Star: Luke Ellinas (2G, +3)

Second Star: Jackson Parsons (6th Career OHL Shutout)

Third Star: Cameron Reid (+1)

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 34 - SAR 20

Power play: KIT 1-5, SAR 0-3

FO%: KIT 44.8%, SAR 55.2%

The Starting Goalies:

KIT: Jackson Parsons (W) - 20/20, 6th Career OHL Shutout

SAR: Nick Surzycia (L) - 29/34

UP NEXT:

Following their weekend finale in Sarnia, the Rangers return to Kitchener for a two-game homestand. They'll face their division rival, the London Knights, on Tuesday, November 19th, with puck drop set for 7:00 p.m., before hosting the Windsor Spitfires on Friday, November 22nd.

