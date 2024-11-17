Jr. Stormers Kids Club Dressing Room Tours Available
November 17, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
On select afternoon games, 15 Jr. Stormers have the chance to take part in a pre-game dressing room tour followed by pizza courtesy of Domino's Pizza. The tour, led by Storm General Manager George Burnett and Assistant to the General Manager Brennan O'Sullivan will feature the coach's hallway, the Captain's photo wall, player lounge, the full-service gym, the athletic therapy room, and of course the player's dressing room. Jr. Stomers and their guardian will have the opportunity to take some photos in their favourite player's stall!
Kids 12 years old and under can take part in this program by having a parent or guardian register for a membership. Click here for more information and how to register. By signing up for the Little Stormers Kids Club, you consent to allow the Guelph Storm to share photos and/or videos across the Guelph Storm social media channels and website.
Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates!
The 2024-2025 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.
